Nantucket, MA

Nantucket, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Florida, MA
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
#Venezuelans#Nantucket Police
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here's where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed "functionally obsolete" by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass

BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Candy Corn Recalled as Halloween Approaches

Arcade Snacks recalled its candy corn in late September, with Halloween just around the corner. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand had eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

