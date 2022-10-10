Read full article on original website
Migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard are staying in sparse dorms and eating at cafeteria tables at a Massachusetts military base
A new video shows the accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod, where migrants who were sent to Martha's Vineyard last week have been offered shelter.
Sending Migrants From TX to Mass. Under Relocation Program May Have Violated Florida State Law
The NBC10 Investigators have new information about how the state of Florida paid to fly nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. We’ve learned that those flights may have violated Florida state law. When the state of Florida was searching for a company to move those migrants...
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
Two ‘severely decomposed’ bodies discovered in former Rhode Island mayor's home
Police said the bodies of an elderly woman and an elderly man were found Monday inside the residence of former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard.
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa.
Popculture
Candy Corn Recalled as Halloween Approaches
Arcade Snacks recalled its candy corn in late September, with Halloween just around the corner. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand had eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
The Rev. Fr. Andrew Bushell spent CARES Act funds on expensive wine, $40,000 watch, officials say
Officials believe an Orthodox Christian monk who claimed to have “taken a vow of poverty” and owned a brewery in Massachusetts used millions of dollars in CARES Act funds on expensive wine, a $40,000 watch, handbags and more, according to court documents. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey...
Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
