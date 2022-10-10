ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

Internship Profile: Jake German Makes Sales Connections

Major: Business administration with a minor in sales. Internship: German joined the sales internship program at Continental in Fort Mill, South Carolina, to learn about sales and the tire industry. His internship provided opportunities to learn about the business structure, work on projects and attend fun events, such as the BMW Driving School.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

NIH Funds HPU Chemistry Professors' Research Again

Pictured in the front row from left are students Brianna Viering, Halie Balogh and Owee Kirpekar. In the back from left are students Chloe Cox and Sophie Gregory, and professors Miller and Blackledge. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 – High Point University’s Dr. Heather Miller, associate professor of biochemistry,...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU to Host American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Leadership Institute

High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23, 2023, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Pictured are the home furnishings leaders from the 2022 inaugural event. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – High Point University will host the second...
HIGH POINT, NC
Education
FOX8 News

New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wtmj.com

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”
SALISBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro.  A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030.  The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
GREENSBORO, NC

