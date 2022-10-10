Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
High Point University
Internship Profile: Jake German Makes Sales Connections
Major: Business administration with a minor in sales. Internship: German joined the sales internship program at Continental in Fort Mill, South Carolina, to learn about sales and the tire industry. His internship provided opportunities to learn about the business structure, work on projects and attend fun events, such as the BMW Driving School.
High Point University
NIH Funds HPU Chemistry Professors’ Research Again
Pictured in the front row from left are students Brianna Viering, Halie Balogh and Owee Kirpekar. In the back from left are students Chloe Cox and Sophie Gregory, and professors Miller and Blackledge. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 – High Point University’s Dr. Heather Miller, associate professor of biochemistry,...
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
High Point University
HPU to Host American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Leadership Institute
High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23, 2023, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Pictured are the home furnishings leaders from the 2022 inaugural event. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – High Point University will host the second...
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead. Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro apartments had 900 people on waitlist 8 weeks into construction
Greensboro is doing a few new things to help those facing homelessness. Some ideas include affordable apartments and safe parking lots for those living in their car.
wtmj.com
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”
Former Winston-Salem alderman gets special proclamation for 105th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a packed house to celebrate a birthday milestone few live to see. Former Winston-Salem alderman Dr. Virginia K. Newell turned 105 years old. The City of Winston-Salem hosted a birthday celebration at Salem Lake Marina. In 1977, Dr. Newell became one of the first African American women elected as […]
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro. A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030. The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families. […]
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
H.P. Trousers brings the feel of the great outdoors to a High Point shop
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new store in downtown High Point has the feel of the great outdoors. It’s filled with clothing that’s created with comfort in mind. Brad Jones stopped by H.P. Trousers, a place designed to be a shop and social spot as well, and found it was filled with things that are […]
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
