3-year-old boy dies after relative backs vehicle into him: Lake County Sheriff's Office

 2 days ago

A 3-year-old boy died Monday after a family member's car accidentally hit him in the north suburbs, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded about noon to the 12700-block of West Beach Road in Beach Park for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

An adult family member had been moving cars in the driveway, so other children could play basketball, police said. While one of the vehicles was being backed up, the boy rode his bike behind it.

Police said the family member did not see him, but felt the vehicle hit something.

She stopped, got out and found her family member under the car, police said.

Family members started CPR on the child until deputies and paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with extremely critical injuries, but later died.

Police did not immediately identify the child or disclose how he was related to the driver.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit remained on the scene Monday to uncover what happened.

Nurse from WI
2d ago

Oh my this is so horrible. A few blocks from where I grew up. My heart breaks for this family. 💔 The pain they must be feeling is horrendous. 😥

Brideoffunkinstien
2d ago

this happened to a family friend years ago, completely accidental... I will never forget. he was supposed to turn 2 two weeks before he was hit. the funeral was horrific 😢 💔

BADPM
1d ago

I can identify with the situation, although it was a Village Payloader an my brother was 3 years older. I'm so..so sorry.

