Indianapolis, IN

Man found dead, with signs of trauma died by homicide: IMPD

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXI1H_0iTVM7Sf00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side died by homicide, Indianapolis police now say.

Officers found the man while responding just after 12 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue for a report of a person down, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near where East Troy Avenue intersects with Draper Street and is right next to Interstate 65.

At some point, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Marion County Coroner's Office assisted and determined the exact cause of death to be homicide," IMPD said in an update on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Kevin Connor, 58, according to the coroner's office.

IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Craighill is investigating and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

