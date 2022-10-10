ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
SANTA MARIA, Calif. –  Gas tax rebates are on the way to people on the Central Coast, if they haven't arrived already.

College student Collin Kuykendall traveled from Chico to Santa Maria to visit his family.

And he's paying for it.

“It costs me about $175 to get all the way down here and $175 to go all the way back up,” said Kuykendall. “Most of my days I spend riding my bike and skateboarding around chico. I rarely ever drive because of gas prices.”

But help is on the way, gas tax rebates are going out to millions of Californians who are struggling to keep up with the high prices at the pump.

Governor Newsom's office said people will receive payments of up to one-thousand-50 dollars.

Central coast drivers are on board.

"Anything that puts money back into the pockets of people spending money on gas is a good thing," said San Luis Obispo resident Daniel Sleusser.

The rebate amount is based on your income and if you claimed a dependent on your taxes.

In the meantime, some drivers are changing their spending habits to make it work.

“So you only put forty dollars?,” said NewsChannel reporter Karen Cruz-Orduña.:

“Just $40 dollars,” said Santa Maria resident Gloria Pida.

“And that did not fill up your tank?,” said Karen Cruz-Orduña

“It is not filling up,” said Pida.

The rebates will go out through direct deposit for people who filed their 2020 taxes electronically.

Otherwise the rebate will be sent on a debit card.

I hope I do qualify,” said the college student. “Yeah, um- i have not received it yet, that'll be really nice. But at the same time, I don't know how much it’s going to help me because I would need a stimulus every couple of weeks just to keep on day to day with how much gas prices are at the moment.

The governor’s office said direct deposits will continue until November 14th and there will be some debit cards issued to some Californians beginning October 25th through January 15th.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments will range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent.

To determine your eligibility, click here .

