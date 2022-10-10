ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Reboot In Limbo At NBC After One Season

By Peter White
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Who Do You Think You Are? , the rebooted genealogy docuseries, is the latest unscripted series to find itself in limbo.

Deadline understands that the network has parked the show, which returned in July after nearly 10 years after it first aired on NBC , with no current plans for a second season. A final decision is expected to come in early 2023.

The show comes from exec producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky.

It follows an increasing trend in non-scripted television where shows aren’t officially canceled but rather shelved with no plans to return. Unlike scripted shows, which require options with cast, many networks no longer feel the need to immediately cancel non-scripted series outright as they could potentially bring them back down the line as Fox did with dance format So You Think You Can Dance , which returned after three years off air.

Who Do You Think You Are? joins NBC series such as Amy Poehler’s Making It , Kristen Bell’s Family Game Fight! and AGT: Extreme on the bench.

Similarly, ABC has parked shows such as Supermarket Sweep and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire , while Fox has shows such as The Masked Dancer, Game of Talents, Mental Samurai and Alter Ego on the bench.

Who Do You Think You Are? was initially ordered in spring 2019 by the network’s previous reality administration. Based on the British BBC format, it originally ran on NBC for three seasons until 2012, when it was picked up by TLC and ran for an additional seven seasons.

The latest NBC series, which is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Shed Media and Is or Isn’t It Entertainment, featured celebrities Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

Each week they went on a search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and real-life stories across the world and through time using research and tools from Ancestry.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

