FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut down […]
actionnews5.com
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on Stateline Road
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation near the Tennessee/Mississippi state line. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County. The motorcyclist died on the scene after colliding...
actionnews5.com
MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on I-40 shutting down eastbound lanes for hours. The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. at I-40 and Chelsea. The officer is currently in critical condition. All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road around 11 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. SCSO...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
15-Year-Old Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
actionnews5.com
Two firefighters injured in Cordova apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that two firefighters were injured Wednesday after a fire broke out at Trinity Lake Apartments in Cordova. The fire department says a lightning strike caused the fire. Crews responded to the scene around 2:41 p.m. The fire department says that a...
Suspect charged after 10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. FOX13 has learned that one man has been charged in the shooting. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after crash involving MATA bus near Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus and a small car Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
New information released on Infiniti ramming into two MPD cars in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch. The suspects fled...
1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
Stretch of I-240 down to one lane after two-car accident, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police investigation has shut down traffic lanes along I-240 at S. Parkway. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area regarding a two-car accident just before 11 a.m. Officers are on the scene working to clear the road of debris. No injuries...
