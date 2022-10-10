Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Commissioners approve $9 million for behavioral health
Pinellas County residents experiencing behavioral health issues will soon have a new, innovative resource to utilize. Commissioners unanimously approved over $9 million in funding during Tuesday’s board meeting for the Pinellas County Behavioral Health Coordinated Access Model. The money will support the implementation and operation of the technologically advanced system by the selected contractor, Unite Us.
wlrn.org
How one Tampa health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities
When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Preservation grant will help secure historic Williams House
October 13, 2022 - University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials announced Wednesday that the John C. Williams house will undergo significant renovations and upgrades over the next two years. The university received a $280,640 matching grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources. The $561,280 in total funding will help ensure the house, located on the USFSP campus, is more resilient to major storms. Built in 1891 by General John C. Williams, one of St. Petersburg’s founders, the Williams House was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It was moved to 511 2nd Street South in 1997 and has been a campus landmark ever since. Upgrades will include bolstering the foundation, a new roof, hurricane panels and various other repairs. According to the release, wood is rotting in the house and its foundation is shifting.
stpetecatalyst.com
County commissioners name Fire Professionals of the Year
October 12, 2022 - During Tuesday’s board meeting, Pinellas County Commissioners honored the 2022 Fire Professionals of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty. Michael Ross, a firefighter and paramedic with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, received the top honor. While off-duty, Ross saved the life of a neighbor whose car slipped into the water at a county boat ramp. Calvin Hunsinger, regional 911 supervisor, was named Fire Dispatcher of the year for helping a panicked resident as flames and smoke engulfed their home. The Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team, comprised of 120 members from the St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo and Clearwater Fire Departments, was named the Special Operations Team of the Year. According to the release, the team uses special equipment and techniques to perform high-risk rescues.
stpetecatalyst.com
John Muhammad will represent St. Pete’s District 7
After several weeks of turmoil, District 7, which includes several predominantly African-American neighborhoods in southwest St. Petersburg, has a new representative. St. Petersburg City Council members selected John (Muhammad) Malone, a community activist and president of the Childs Park Neighborhood Association, to represent District 7 from a pool of six candidates after a four-and-a-half hour Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday. His appointment followed two rounds of voting.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete City Council appoints Brother John Muhammad to fill District 7 seat
His appointment is not without controversy, though. Members of the St. Petersburg City Council have selected Brother John Muhammad to fill in the vacant District 7 seat left empty by the resignation of former Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman. The Council picked Muhammad in a 4-3 vote, with District 1 Council...
Bay News 9
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
Mysuncoast.com
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Planning Board Tells City To Give Waterfront Land to Homeowners
The Gulfport Planning and Zoning Board concluded a two-hour meeting last Wednesday with three recommendations surrounding one issue. Three property owners on the eastern edge of Gulfport, near Clam Bayou, requested that the City of Gulfport give them the right-of-way portions in front of their property, part of a site known as Beach Drive but not used as a roadway.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
fox13news.com
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa law firm merges with Gunster
October 11, 2022 - The prestigious Florida-based law firm Gunster, one of the state's largest firms, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long and Foster. The merger was completed Oct. 1, according to a news release from Gunster. The merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39 professional staff members. “After diligent consideration, the shareholders of Barnett determined that Gunster was the best fit for continuing and broadening the level of service and care we provide to our wonderful clients, while strengthening the professional culture for our exceptional attorneys and staff,” Barnett Managing Partner Peter Kirkwood said in the release. “There are many outstanding law firms in Tampa, but we believe Gunster shares our commitment to excellence. Gunster has a great focus on its people, they provide best-in-class legal services and are fully committed to the Tampa Bay community. We are very excited for this next chapter.”
thegabber.com
Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20
Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Salvation Army Angel Tree gift program taking applications for families in need
The deadline is nearing to sign up for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program which provides gifts for children and seniors to families in need
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Poly names new VP and General Counsel
Well-known attorney David Fugett has been named vice president and general counsel at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland. Fugett joins the university with over 25 years of experience in law and served four years as general counsel and prelaw advisor at New College of Florida. Prior to that, he was general counsel and chief litigation attorney at the Florida Department of State, and assistant attorney general at Florida’s Office of the Attorney General, according to Florida Ploy's announcement. “I enjoy working in the State University System. Having the chance to work at Florida Poly affords me the opportunity to continue my work in the SUS and at a bit of a younger school that I think is hitting the target really well with what the State University System wants to do in terms of preparing students for the next step,” Fugett said in a statement. “Just one good example is how Florida Poly extensively uses project-based learning.”
Bay News 9
Animal shelters combine efforts to reduce cat population
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Rachel Crozier and Tracy Isaacs of Meow Now are going hunting, but their goal is to help their prey, not to hurt it. “We are setting a few traps cause we’ve got one cat left here that has not been fixed,” Rachel said. “So we are attempting to catch him.”
Florida Attorney General, law enforcement officials to announce ‘massive’ fentanyl bust
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Voter registration deadline is Tuesday
October 11, 2022 - The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections is reminding voters that Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 elections. Residents must register to participate in city, county, state and national elections on that date. Applications are available at all three county Elections Offices, which will also stay open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can also apply online at VotePinellas.gov. St. Petersburg voters will decide on two City Charter Amendments and two Ballot Referendum Questions encompassing election cycles, city council residency requirements, Dali Museum expansion and economic development ad valorem tax exemptions.
fox13news.com
Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure. This comes as absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to go out to voters. The measure is...
