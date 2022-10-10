Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
WOLF
Man accused of driving car through fundraiser appears in court, DA may seek death penalty
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraiser then murdering his mother appeared in court today. A Columbia County judge said all 40 felony charges will move forward, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide charges. According to...
WOLF
PSP: Contractor faces felony charges after refusing to return money for uncomplete project
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly refusing to return money to a customer for an uncompleted project. According to State Police at Fern Ridge, 37-year-old Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, agreed to do contracting work for a man in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, earlier this year.
WOLF
Homicide suspect's brother charged in connection to fatal Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Another man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Kingston last month. According to Kingston Police, on September 10th around 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on the 300 block of Main Street outside Leonardo’s Club formerly known as Shanix.
WOLF
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged
Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Night of drunk threats leads to charges against Old Lycoming man
Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him. Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said. ...
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Accused killer sees more charges
Berwick, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in a murderous spree this August is facing additional charges for attempting to kill another 19 people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was already charged in the bludgeoning death of his mother, Rosa Reyes, as well as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, who was killed when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his vehicle through a fundraising crowd at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13. ...
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
wkok.com
County DA: Inmate Charged After Assaulting Correctional Officer
COAL TOWNSHIP – An inmate at Northumberland County Prison has been charged after assaulting a corrections officer last month. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says charged is Daniel Walter for the September 24 incident. The DA says the officer observed a confrontation between Walter and another inmate, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
wkok.com
Man Facing Felony Assault Charges After Violent Attack, Police Say
BLOOMSBURG – A Lewisburg man is facing a felony assault charge after attacking a woman. Northcentralpa.com reports, 25-year-old Liam Schum is accused of the September 15 incident which police say happened after an argument with the victim. According to northcentralpa.com, Bloomsburg Police say the found the victim in her bathroom with an ‘obviously broken’ nose, and had difficulty moving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
Dog stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in south Scranton on Wednesday on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera
Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton. Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police. ...
Comments / 1