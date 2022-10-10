Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...

