Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Georgia 2023 DB Bryce Thornton breaks down Florida commitment
Florida’s 2023 recruiting class continued to add more defensive talent to the haul landing three-star safety Bryce Thornton on Thursday. The win on the recruiting trail looms large keeping the Milton High School standout from Georgia away from Alabama. Thornton had a top-five of Florida, Alabama, LSU, Miami, and...
Shedeur Sanders Becomes BRADY™ Brand Ambassador
Tom Brady announces Shedeur Sanders as BRADY™ brand ambassador.
Comments / 0