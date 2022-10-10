Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing 18 year old at Echo Trail Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect, nearly two weeks after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at Tulsa’s Echo Trail Apartments.

Tulsa police are searching for Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton. Pelton was charged with first-degree murder Monday morning in connection to the death of Fedro Givens.

Investigators previously said they were searching for two suspects. Any information on a second suspect has not been released.

If you know where Pelton is at, please call Tulsa police.

This is a developing story.

