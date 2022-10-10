Read full article on original website
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
Midd-West Middle School student taken into custody for bringing gun to school
Middleburg, Pa. — A middle school student in Snyder County was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. The student showed the gun to several classmates the morning of Oct. 11 while riding the bus to Midd-West Middle School, according to a statement from the Midd-West School District. School officials became aware of the situation at 7:45 a.m. School officials located the student once they arrived at the building and took them to the office. School police searched them and retrieved a gun and ammunition. Middleburg Police Department conducted a sweep of the building and gave the all-clear. The student was taken into custody and will not be returning to school, according to the statement.
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged
Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
Student with gun nabbed in Snyder County
MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A student was taken into custody in Snyder County Tuesday morning after police say he brought a gun onto a school bus and showed it to students. Officials at Midd-West Middle School in Middleburg say they located the student before classes started, along with the gun and ammunition.
Parked car damages home in Pa. crash
A crash in Luzerne County damaged a home early this morning, according to a story from WNEP. Police told the station the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Main Street in Duryea. According to police, a vehicle hit a parked car, pinning it against a home....
WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Superintendent: Student caught entering high school with firearm
PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Costello said a student was found in possession of a firearm when entering the
UPDATE: Broken Glass, Bullet, Led to Dismissal at Liberty Valley School
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – It was a window with a bullet hole, and a spent bullet found early Monday morning, that forced an early dismissal at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said a district staffer was on the west side of...
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
Suspect in 2021 shooting and 2022 homicide taken into custody
EDWARDSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has new information on the suspect U.S. Marshalls arrested earlier today in Luzerne County. According to the U.S. Marshalls, Shamel M. Williams, 24 from Edwardsville, was taken into custody on October 12 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a 2021 shooting and […]
