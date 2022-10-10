ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Merced family pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing four members of a Merced family pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Jesus Salgado showed up to enter the plea wearing body armor again. He is expected back in court on Dec. 15th. Salgado is accused of...
SFGate

California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Michael Booker

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Michael Booker. Michael Booker is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 37-year-old Booker is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Michael Booker is hiding, call...
KMPH.com

Police search for fatal hit and run suspect in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Turlock. The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fulkerth Rd. near Tully Rd. When officers arrived they found an 83-year-old Hispanic man in the roadway...
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
KMPH.com

Man pours lighter fluid to avoid loss prevention officers in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — According to police, a man poured lighter fluid on himself in order to avoid contact with loss prevention officers at a Home Depot in Turlock. The Turlock Police Department responded to the Home Depot near Golden State Boulevard on Sept. 12, for reports of a man who was stealing multiple items from the store.
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
KMPH.com

Man shot in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno. Police responded to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street for reports of a man shot. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened on the Fresno Street offramp of Highway 99. According to...
KMPH.com

Fresno Police warns about scam calls

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
