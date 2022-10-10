ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

TVLine Items: Selena Gomez Doc Trailer, Doctor Who Farewell and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzqRa_0iTVKCid00

Singer/actress Selena Gomez is taking viewers inside her mental health journey in a newly released trailer for the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (premiering Friday, Nov. 4 on Apple TV+).

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” reads the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kindred , based on the Octavia E. Butler novel and starring Mallori Johnson ( WeCrashed ), will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 13 on Hulu with all eight episodes.

* The upcoming animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been renewed for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere on Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel.

* Chris Messina ( The Mindy Project ) has joined Kaley Cuoco in the Peacock dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story , about “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.”

* Watch a trailer for The Power of the Doctor , aka Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who , airing Sunday, Oct. 23:

* Paramount+ has released a teaser for Star Trek: Prodigy ‘s midseason return on Thursday, Oct. 27:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
TV SERIES
TVLine

AGT: All-Stars Spinoff Ordered at NBC — But Which Judge Isn't Returning?

NBC is expanding America’s Got Talent with another international spinoff, and it’s bringing (almost) the entire crew along for the ride. The network has ordered AGT: All-Stars, which it describes as a “new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.” Considering more than 70 localized versions of this show have aired around the world since 2006, we won’t even bother trying to guess...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her

Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7. Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar faces from past seasons will show up again in the upcoming episodes. Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie) all will reprise their characters. How will...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Selena
Person
Judy Tenuta
Person
Kaley Cuoco
digitalspy.com

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Carnival Row#Streaming Tv#Apple Tv Rrb#Disney Channel#Paramount
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bob Hearts Abishola Adds Adhir Kalyan as Christina's Coworker — Just as TVLine Dreamt Up! Watch Sneak Peek

Bob Hearts Abishola has enlisted United States of Al‘s Adhir Kalyan for an upcoming episode — and we can’t help but feel like we’re partially responsible. It was four months ago when TVLine published Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled TV Shows, an annual feature where we pitch new gigs for actors coming off of recently ended series. At the top of our list was onetime Performer of the Week Kalyan, who we suggested would be a terrific fit for BA, as a coworker/potential love interest for Bob’s sister Christina (played by Maribeth Monroe). That brings us to our exclusive sneak...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches

The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Willie Spence, American Idol's Season 19 Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, has died, a family member confirmed to TMZ. He was 23. Local Georgia news outlet Douglas Now was first to report Spence’s death, sharing on Facebook Tuesday that Spence had passed away from injuries sustained in a Tennessee car accident. Shortly after the news broke, tributes to the performer began to appear on social media, including one from Idol Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee, with whom Spence duetted during Season 19.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit

Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy