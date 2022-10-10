ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congresswoman Holmes To President Biden, DC Needs Legalization Of Cannabis Sales & Clemency Authority

Following President Biden's historic announcement to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession, Washington DC's Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton has a pressing request for the White House. While she applauded Biden's pardon, Rep. Norton is calling on the administration to allow Washington, D.C. to establish a commercial cannabis...
Trump's Request For Supreme Court Intervention In Mar-A-Lago Case Gets Pushback From Justice Department

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly asking the Supreme Court to set aside Donald Trump’s request for intervention in the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case. What Happened: The DoJ said in a filing before the Supreme Court that the records are “extraordinarily sensitive” and that it should allow an appeals court decision that blocked access by the special master in that matter to stand, reported CNN.
3M's Lawsuit Hit-Earplug Unit Earns Faster Review For Bankruptcy Ruling

Judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago granted 3M Co's MMM bankrupt subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, a quicker-than-normal process for the review of the bankruptcy-court ruling. The nod puts more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing the company of harming U.S. soldiers on a faster track to resolution. The bankruptcy ruling...
Stellantis Unit Agrees To Pay $5.6M In California Emissions Probe

The state of California said a unit of Stellantis NV STLA, FCA U.S. will pay $5.6 million to resolve a violation of air quality regulations in California. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said there were 30,600 vehicles involved in the settlement, including 2012 – 2018 model Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Dodge Durango.
Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Votes To Subpoena Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. What Happened: The nine-member committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump during a public hearing on Thursday. The committee had reportedly been considering the move for a while, and members had previously said they were considering interviewing Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
