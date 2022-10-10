Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
President Biden, What About Military Members? Cannabis Pardons Don't Apply To The Troops, But There's A Silver Lining
President Biden announced a historic move last week: pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession. The action is estimated to benefit some 6,500 Americans, while some 40,000 people who were convicted on a state level remain unaffected unless all state governors listen to Biden’s suggestion and do the same.
Congresswoman Holmes To President Biden, DC Needs Legalization Of Cannabis Sales & Clemency Authority
Following President Biden's historic announcement to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple cannabis possession, Washington DC's Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton has a pressing request for the White House. While she applauded Biden's pardon, Rep. Norton is calling on the administration to allow Washington, D.C. to establish a commercial cannabis...
Sen. Booker Says Cannabis Decriminalization Could Happen Soon, After Biden's 'Significant' Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying “No one should be in jail just for using marijuana.” Biden urged governors to do the same on a state level, as his pardon only affects those serving time in federal prisons.
'Incredibly Damning Statements': Former Prosecutor For Robert Mueller Sees Trouble For Trump After Rally
Pleading ignorance may not be a valid defense for former President Donald Trump if he winds up criminally charged under the Espionage Act or for obstructing justice following a weekend rally in Mesa, Arizona, according to former Justice Department official and FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann. The federal government's investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump's Request For Supreme Court Intervention In Mar-A-Lago Case Gets Pushback From Justice Department
The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly asking the Supreme Court to set aside Donald Trump’s request for intervention in the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case. What Happened: The DoJ said in a filing before the Supreme Court that the records are “extraordinarily sensitive” and that it should allow an appeals court decision that blocked access by the special master in that matter to stand, reported CNN.
Trump Has 21 Days To Declare Which Mar-a-Lago Documents He Wants To Keep Off-Limits In Criminal Probe
The Department of Justice said on Wednesday in a filing with the Florida District Court that it has made available the bulk of the materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as required by the court’s order. What Happened: The former U.S. president’s legal team will be given...
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
Court Rules Import-Export Of Cannabis Equipment Into Legal States Is Exempt From Federal Ban
The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) determined that the import or export of drug paraphernalia to or from states where cannabis is legal represents an exception to the federal ban imposed by the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Eteros Technologies USA, a global leader in hemp and marijuana agriculture processing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
Trump Goes After Pelosi For Delay In Congressional Trading Ban Bill: 'Look At Her Stocks...She Did Better Than Warren Buffett'
Donald Trump recently took potshots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the delay in bringing to the floor a bill seeking a ban on trading by lawmakers before the Nov. 4 midterms elections, the Hill reported. The former president was reportedly speaking at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, in...
3M's Lawsuit Hit-Earplug Unit Earns Faster Review For Bankruptcy Ruling
Judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago granted 3M Co's MMM bankrupt subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, a quicker-than-normal process for the review of the bankruptcy-court ruling. The nod puts more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing the company of harming U.S. soldiers on a faster track to resolution. The bankruptcy ruling...
LAW・
Will Missouri Legalize Cannabis? Amendment 3 Suffers Another Attack This Time By State NAACP
Cannabis legalization efforts in Missouri are under attack once again, this time by The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area is urging its members to vote against Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, reported the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stellantis Unit Agrees To Pay $5.6M In California Emissions Probe
The state of California said a unit of Stellantis NV STLA, FCA U.S. will pay $5.6 million to resolve a violation of air quality regulations in California. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said there were 30,600 vehicles involved in the settlement, including 2012 – 2018 model Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Dodge Durango.
Benzinga
Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Votes To Subpoena Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. What Happened: The nine-member committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump during a public hearing on Thursday. The committee had reportedly been considering the move for a while, and members had previously said they were considering interviewing Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Opines On Biden's Federal Cannabis Possession Pardon
A week after President Joe Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level cannabis possession convictions Governor Charlie Baker said no thanks, he'd stick with Massachusett's current system. Why?. Baker, who initially declined to say what he would do during his remaining months as governor, pointed to a 2018...
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0