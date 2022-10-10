Read full article on original website
Local volleyball/cross country teams to compete today/Latest polls
October 13, 2022 — It is a busy Thursday for area high school volleyball and some cross country teams. In volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Green River will be home against Evanston, and Lyman will entertain Pinedale. The 3A West Regional cross country meet will take place today...
Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)
Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at Ted’s request.
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs, Wyoming
NORTH of ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191....
Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community
A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33. He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 13, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad
A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight
October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed on the...
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase
October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
First of a series of local election debates to take place today
12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman. Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)
Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery.
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
