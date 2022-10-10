ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Local volleyball/cross country teams to compete today/Latest polls

October 13, 2022 — It is a busy Thursday for area high school volleyball and some cross country teams. In volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Green River will be home against Evanston, and Lyman will entertain Pinedale. The 3A West Regional cross country meet will take place today...
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs, Wyoming

NORTH of ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191....
Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community

A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33. He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad

A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight

October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed on the...
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase

October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
First of a series of local election debates to take place today

12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)

Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery.
FARSON, WY

