ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indherald.com

Garrett Baird, 22

Garrett Ryan Baird, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Campbell County, Tenn. He was 22. Garrett had a smile as big as the world, and a heart so contagious it made everyone smile. He loved life and lived it to its fullest. His favorite thing to do was to be outdoors riding his RZR with his buddies.
WINFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy