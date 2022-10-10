Read full article on original website
Remember Credit Suisse Collapse Rumors? Swiss Bank Could Be Short $8B, Goldman Sachs Says
Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group GS predict that Credit Suisse Group AG CS will experience a capital shortfall of up to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion) in 2024 and maintain a Sell rating on the investment bank. This follows a spike in Swiss banks' credit default swaps — the...
Domino's Pizza To Rally 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Wedbush raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $370 to $400. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Domino's shares rose 10.4% to close at $333.26 on Thursday. Needham cut the price target on CONMED Corporation CNMD from $123 to $90. Needham analyst Mike Matson...
Albertsons Companies, Domino's Pizza And Other Big Gainers From Thursday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones jumping over 800 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 72.4% to settle at $0.9551 on Thursday. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update. Service Properties Trust...
Starbucks & Delta Connect Loyalty Program - What's The Reward?
Starbucks Corp SBUX and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more rewards to their customers. The partnership will offer members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs the ability to unlock even more ways to earn rewards at Delta and Starbucks. Starting...
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
McDonald's Hikes Dividend By 10%
McDonald’s Corp MCD said its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.52. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Elon Musk's 'Special Administrative Zone' Remarks Anger Taiwan's Military, Says No More Tesla 'Purchases'
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Why IMARA Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares rose 80.1% to $0.4161 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday. CONNEXA, last month, announced a $5.0 million private placement. Zovio Inc ZVO rose 16.8% to $0.1690 in pre-market trading. Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 16.5% to $0.8269 in pre-market trading. Eargo announced...
More Than $9M Bet On Dave & Buster's Entertainment? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production
Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading marginally higher by 2.77% to $1.10 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced its unaudited Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022. What Happened?. Bit Digital provided the following highlights for September production via press...
