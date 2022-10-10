Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Claims King Charles And Prince William Have The Same Weakness
Prince William and King Charles' relationship is quite complex, not least because of the infidelity scandal that broke up Willliam's parents' marriage. In his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," author Tom Bower claimed that Charles' relationship with his two sons suffered after the divorce, not least because the king believed, "Diana had poisoned the boys' minds towards their father," (via People).
Royal Expert Details The Olive Branch King Charles Has Recently Given Prince Harry
The death of Queen Elizabeth II shocked the world and prompted many changes in the royal family, especially for her son King Charles III, who at 73 years old must carry the legacy of British monarchy. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty the queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," King Charles said in his first address to the nation since the death of his mother (via The New York Times).
Meghan And Harry's Kids Get Snubbed By A Big Royal Event For The Second Time
A few details are beginning to emerge about the coronation of King Charles III. The formal ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has since 1066, and Charles will be crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661. Queen Elizabeth wore it for her coronation, but the solid gold crown had to be resized from when her father King George VI wore it for his, so that's likely going to have to be changed again, according to Hello! magazine.
How Kate Middleton Reportedly Rose Above The Criticism Of Prince William's Friends
The love story of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could be a movie, but the truth about William and Kate's relationship is that things were harder than they seemed. Some don't realize the battle Kate had to wage while dating the prince, and all because of class differences.
Royal Expert Weighs In On Ludicrous Theory Surrounding King Charles' Coronation - Exclusive
As difficult as it has been for everyone to adjust to a world without Queen Elizabeth II, life — and the British monarchy — go on. The queen's eldest son got an instant promotion, becoming King Charles III and moving the rest of the royal family up in the line of succession (via the royal website). In a feat once thought impossible, the king's wife was also elevated to the role of queen consort, so people are getting used to saying "Queen Camilla."
Meghan Markle Unpacks The Reason She Envies Archie And Lilibet
Last month, Spotify confirmed what we all suspected about Meghan Markle's podcast. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, they paused the release of any new episodes out of respect for the dearly departed monarch (via People). After a considerable wait, "Archetypes" turned out to be a massive hit, with Meghan even giving podcast king Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, per Forbes.
A Closer Look At Prince Edward's Relationship With Prince William
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The members of the British royal family have dominated the headlines for decades, but the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death thrust a spotlight on the firm that even its members couldn't prepare for. Everything — from the vigils held in the late queen's honor to what the royals said to each other to how they interacted in front of the cameras — was picked apart, as watchers were craving answers to the royal family's biggest questions.
King Charles Publicly Shows He Still Has Love For Meghan And Harry
The relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family has been strained for literal years at this stage and, unfortunately for all concerned, it shows no signs of improving. For instance, although a subtle part of King Charles' first speech as sovereign referenced Meghan and Harry, as far as royal watchers were concerned, he didn't look too happy to mention them.
We Might Witness Another Prince William And Prince Harry Reunion Very Soon
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought the whole royal family together but it's unclear when will be the next time all members will meet. However, it seems that a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might happen soon. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are set to visit the United States later this year. The royal couple is scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize — an inspiring project Prince William became part of in 2020 —awards ceremony in Boston this December. A video posted on their official Twitter account features Prince William announcing the second edition of the awards, followed by Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts at Fenway Park revealing that it will take place in Boston.
King Charles' Critics Are Questioning His Behavior During Latest Public Appearance
King Charles III took over the throne instantly following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, via Reader's Digest. During the mourning period, Charles began moving into his role as monarch. In his first speech following the transition period, Charles shared words to comfort the public. "During this period...
The Text That Harry Reportedly Sent Prince William That Still Haunts Him Today
After years of highly-publicized turmoil, royal fans were thrilled to see estranged siblings Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front, alongside their wives, while grieving the loss of the queen. The foursome, formerly known as the Fab Four, stepped out together while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle. But, as an insider later told People, footage from the event was highly deceptive.
William And Catherine's Big Move Did Not Go As Planned
The last few months have brought significant changes to the United Kingdom's royal family. The country's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September. Since then, there have been several shifts for the family. The most impactful change, of course, was her son, King...
Queen Camilla's Latest Outing Marks A Big First
In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth made it known that she wished for Camilla to be known as queen consort once her son became king. This was a big deal because in 2005 before Charles and Camilla got married, she would be known as princess consort, per Town & Country. It may have had to do with the public's ongoing love for King Charles III's first wife Princess Diana. When Princess Diana's marriage was breaking up, some people dubbed Camilla the most hated woman in Britain, according to Geo News.
King Charles Is Set To Star In A BBC Special To Showcase His Rare Hobby
Since 2017, "The Repair Shop" has been a feel-good TV favorite. Recorded at the Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex, the British show features host Jay Blades and a team of restoration experts as they lovingly repair all kinds of family heirlooms, per National World.
Princess Anne Hosted A Special Ceremony For The First Time Since The Queen Died
Twice a year — for the new year and for the monarch's birthday — the Cabinet Office in the UK releases a list of people who have received an honour. It's a practice that dates back hundreds of years, and you can nominate people for volunteer work, gallantry, and enterprise, and the awards are reserved for those who have "made achievements in public life" and "committed themselves to serving and helping Britain." It will take a year to a year and a half to find out if a nomination has gone through. The lists also include those who have been made knights or dames — for example, Olivia Newton-John became a dame in the 2020 New Years Honours List, per The Gazette. Once you've been announced as an honour award recipient, you can look forward to going to an investiture ceremony and getting your insignia or medal, as applicable, given to you by a member of the royal family, often in the Buckingham Palace ballroom. Basically, it's a pretty big deal. There are usually 30 investitures through the year, and there hasn't been in over a month.
