wfft.com
Media Law attorney questions Fort Wayne's refusal to share body cam video of Mayor Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne police report says Mayor Tom Henry had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when they questioned him after a wreck Saturday. A report says he was argumentative but cooperative and, as things stand now, Fort Wayne residents will have to take their word for it.
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense
He had told police he drank "too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal stabbing after man shows up to Fire Station 1 with injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed an adult male died after a stabbing Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime tape...
WANE-TV
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
wevv.com
Police searching for one of Wabash County's most wanted criminals
The Wabash County Sheriff's Office is getting the word out about a man they consider one of the county's most wanted individuals. Police are on the lookout for Anthony W. Tucker. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary. The sheriff's office says he missed a court date nearly...
Records: Indiana Mayor's Blood Alcohol Was Twice State Limit After Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state’s limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after...
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
WANE-TV
Who will pay for damage from Mayor Tom Henry’s crash? City officials can’t answer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a Contact Us submission on wane.com, a WANE 15 viewer sent us several questions they thought we should ask Mayor Tom Henry following his OWI arrest over the weekend. WANE 15 brought some of the questions to the mayor’s administration. The following questions...
WANE-TV
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
WANE-TV
School district finds person who made ‘fake’ bomb threat at Norwell Middle School
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat was called into Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening, and now the school district said it knows who did it. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at some point Wednesday evening, police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School in Ossian. Deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat, the post said.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
WANE-TV
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
