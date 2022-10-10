ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating

A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer

A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
School district finds person who made ‘fake’ bomb threat at Norwell Middle School

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bomb threat was called into Norwell Middle School Wednesday evening, and now the school district said it knows who did it. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at some point Wednesday evening, police received a reported threat to Norwell Middle School in Ossian. Deputies worked with school administrators to clear the building of all students, staff and visitors after the reported threat, the post said.
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
