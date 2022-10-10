Read full article on original website
Related
ndsu.edu
Faculty member elected to national organization post
Carol A. Archbold, Walter F. and Verna Gehrts Endowed Professor and chair of criminal justice, was elected as chair of the Executive Board for the American Society of Criminology’s Division of Policing. She is the first woman to chair the division. The ASC Division of Policing advances theory, knowledge...
ndsu.edu
Harvest Bowl to celebrate excellence in agriculture and Bison Athletics
The 48th annual Harvest Bowl program at NDSU is set for Nov. 18 and 19. Highlights of the event include a Harvest Bowl dinner and awards program on Nov. 18 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fargo, and the Harvest Bowl football game between NDSU and the University of North Dakota on Nov. 19.
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide. “There needs to be more resources to be...
ndsu.edu
Business ethics series to feature fraud expert
The NDSU College of Business is set to host renowned fraud expert Kelly Richmond Pope for a talk on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11:30 a.m. in the Louise S. Barry Auditorium at Barry Hall. The Conversations in Business Ethics presentation is free and open to the public. Boxed lunches will...
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU
FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week. Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
valleynewslive.com
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
One in custody after Barnesville swatting call
(Valley News Live) - The person who sent a threatening e-mail, forcing Barnesville students into lockdown, has been identified and taken into custody. This is just one of several hoax calls that were made to schools across the Valley Thursday. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening.
Time For NDSU Bison To Be In The Big 10
One thing is for certain, regardless of the college or university you attend, if you are from North Dakota one thing is for certain - we rally behind "Our Own". For years we have all cheered on the UND Hockey program as they have won NCAA Division I Championships. Both...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
kvrr.com
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
valleynewslive.com
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A beloved resort and retreat in Becker County has been ruled a total loss after a devastating blaze ripped through the property’s main lodge Monday morning. Fire crews from 11 different departments across Becker and Mahnomen counties responded shortly after 8:30 Monday morning...
kvrr.com
Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
Comments / 0