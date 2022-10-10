ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

Houston’s former quarterback, now a member of the Browns, is serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

Texans fans finally can trade their jerseys of former players to the team store and then receive a discount on a current player’s team jersey.

The Texans announced Monday that fans will receive 44% off a new jersey through Saturday at the team shop at NRG Stadium when they exchange a jersey of a former Texans player acquired from 2017 to ’21.

Fifty-nine players fit that description, but it’s pretty clear which one is the focus of the promotion. The No. 4 jersey featured in a tweet publicizing the promotion previously belonged to quarterback Deshaun Watson .

Watson, now with the Browns , is currently serving an 11-game suspension following an investigation into myriad reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks to Houston in March for Watson and then signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Coincidentally, Watson is expected to return from his suspension on Dec. 4 when the Browns face the Texans.

Needless to say, the Texans want their fans to look past their former quarterback and support the team’s current players.

For more Houston Texans coverage, go to Texans Daily .

