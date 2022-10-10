ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

The Start of The Legend of The Michigan Triangle

The ship, the Thomas Hume, set sail in Lake Michigan in 1891 with a lumber delivery. Unfortunately, the ship never made it across the lake. As of today, there have not been any sightings of the ship or the captain and its crew members. The Rosa Belle Shipwreck. In 1921,...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty

People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Ludington, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
97.9 WGRD

After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?

Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023

A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackee Harry
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Tia
Person
Mekhi Phifer
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Maura Tierney
Person
Nick Swardson
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Jeff Daniels
97.9 WGRD

These Michiganders Are Going Viral Because Of ASMR TikToks

ASMR has taken over social media, especially the TikTok and YouTube spaces. @w2sixpackchef Reply to @roblox_fanas The end tho😌 #knifeskills #foodchallenge #cucumber #cucumberchallenge #asmr #asmrsound #asmrfood #satisfying #sosatisfying #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #didyouknow #tiktokfood #sustainability ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design. Whenever I open my...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?

Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Great Falls#Deer Hunting#American Reunion
97.9 WGRD

Kayaker Competing in Race on Lake Michigan Died Over the Weekend

Tragedy struck the waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend when a kayak race leads to a man losing his life. If you happened to have been outside during the day on Saturday you probably noticed the high winds. I was deer hunting and left my treestand when the high winds came in. The time of year and the high winds, I couldn't imagine being on Lake Michigan in a kayak.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
97.9 WGRD

24/7 Hotline Launches in Michigan Just In Time For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October has been declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan by Governor Whitmer. Signed on October 1, 2022, the proclamation states the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to provide, "an important opportunity to learn more about domestic violence and to demonstrate support for the numerous organizations and individuals who engage...and offer assistance to victims."
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy