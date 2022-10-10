ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes John McConnell

FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singers, songwriters and guitarists John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration. McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Is The ‘Big Little Port’ That Could

In a world of expansive ports like Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Port of Oswego stands out as “the big little port that could,” said William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority. “The recent trip to Houston, TX for the Breakbulk Americas 2022 fair is a...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm

(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

President Joe Biden’s former Syracuse home is up for sale; see inside

The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at 610 Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
ONEIDA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
Oswego County Today

Austin Wheelock Selected As Next Executive Director Of Operation Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. Wheelock’s 16 years of experience in economic development, combined with a deep passion for promoting Oswego County businesses and investments, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Holds Back-To-Back Open Houses

PARISH, NY – For the first time in two years, APW Elementary and APW Junior-Senior High School were able to open their doors and host in-person open house events. Both gatherings were well-attended, inviting local families into the new academic year. APW JSHS held their open house on Oct....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

