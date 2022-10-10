Read full article on original website
APW Conservation Club Shows Students Wonder, Importance Of Natural World
PARISH, NY – The APW Conservation Club has already begun the new school year with a series of exciting projects and events that speak to their passion to build a better world. On Oct. 4, Leo Rode and Ben Trowbridge of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo were invited to an...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes John McConnell
FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singers, songwriters and guitarists John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration. McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Is The ‘Big Little Port’ That Could
In a world of expansive ports like Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Port of Oswego stands out as “the big little port that could,” said William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority. “The recent trip to Houston, TX for the Breakbulk Americas 2022 fair is a...
localsyr.com
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
President Joe Biden’s former Syracuse home is up for sale; see inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at 610 Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise
The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Austin Wheelock Selected As Next Executive Director Of Operation Oswego County
OSWEGO – The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. Wheelock’s 16 years of experience in economic development, combined with a deep passion for promoting Oswego County businesses and investments, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.
Hannibal Christmas Bureau Carnival Set For Nov. 5
HANNIBAL, NY – In the Hannibal Central School District, a tradition of giving back and helping those in need has culminated in an annual fundraising extravaganza known as the Christmas Bureau Carnival. This year, the fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the...
Presentation At Cayuga To Spotlight George Washington, Iroquois Nation
FULTON – A Cayuga Community College literature professor will discuss one of the first treaties between the United States and the Iroquois Nation this month at the college’s Fulton campus. Professor Dr. Kelley Rowley, who has taught English and Native American courses for more than two decades at...
SUNY Oswego Multimedia Dance Project ‘Weight Of Water’ To Flow On Oct. 21
OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego multimedia dance project “Weight of Water” will explore ways local bodies of water impact community members during a free performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. The project is a collaboration of two SUNY Oswego...
See the incentives that helped lure Micron to Central New York
Micron Technology is eligible to receive at least $9 billion in federal, state and local incentives if it fulfills its promise to spend up to $100 billion building a complex of computer chip plants in the town of Clay. The incentives would be paid out in increments over the course...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
APW Holds Back-To-Back Open Houses
PARISH, NY – For the first time in two years, APW Elementary and APW Junior-Senior High School were able to open their doors and host in-person open house events. Both gatherings were well-attended, inviting local families into the new academic year. APW JSHS held their open house on Oct....
Mark Luciano: Brookfield Renewable Is Not Responsible For New Fence At Riverwalk In Oswego
Brookfield Renewable U.S., owner and operator of the Varick Power Station in Oswego wants to clarify that the new section of fence along the river walk is on City of Oswego property and is not related to Brookfield operations. As anglers have descended on this location to take advantage of...
Company news: Dr. Sara-Ann Fox hired by St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health announced that Dr. Sara-Ann Fox has been hired for St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care. She will work out of the office in Camillus, which is her hometown. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
