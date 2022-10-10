Read full article on original website
Hopkins County pumpkin paparazzi 2022
If you’re anything like us, you LOVE seeing Hopkins County all dressed up for autumn. Here’s some pics we snapped around town of fall, autumn and Halloween decorations.
Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget
Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
Local fall, autumn and Halloween events 2022
If you’re anything like us then you love everything fall, autumn, and Halloween. Here’s a list we’ve put together of local pumpkin patches, trunk or treats and other fall fun activities to get you in the October mood!. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during...
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
Lady Cats take down Paris in straight sets
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Paris Tuesday, for a big district matchup. Entering the match with a 3-2 district record, Sulphur Springs had a chance to put an extra game between them and Paris in the district standings, and put themselves just one game back from the top spot.
City accepts $2.4 million grant for senior center
The city of Sulphur Springs has signed a $2.4 million grant contract today with the TDHCA for the Senior Citizens Center. The city will advertise for bids on Monday. We will award the contract for construction on December 06. “This has been a long process, but it will be worth...
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/11
Meet Rhome, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Rhome is a 1 year old husky mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Rhome is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. Rhome is fine with cats as they don’t seem to bother him at all. For a young guy he is pretty calm and loves everyone he meets.
Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival 2022
Living in a small town is like living in a large family. Glad we got to be part of the Delta County family this week at the Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival!
ssnewstelegram.com
Man dies in ATV accident
Carson Hicks, 26, resident of Sulphur Springs passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6 after suffering fatal injuries from a ATV accident. Hicks was ejected from his ATV after striking a ravine near County Road 2333 during a hunting trip with friends. Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Deputies, Issac Foley, Zack Horn and Drew Fisher arrived on the scene following a report of the accident at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday evening.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive. A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday. The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references...
Obituary for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully
Memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at League St Church of Christ with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
eparisextra.com
Paris Police adds two new officers
Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
Obituary for Jack Runnels
Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was...
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)
There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
