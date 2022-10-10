Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast highlights Connections Weekend
GALION- Verl Stevenson began the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in Galion more than 40 years ago to help raise funds for Kiwanis programs. The gathering used to be held in the spring at the YMCA, but since 2009, the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Galion City Schools to hold the event at the Galion Intermediate School during “Connections Weekend” each fall.
Galion Inquirer
Morrow County Chamber presents Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Her name is Anna Erlsten. She is a senior at Northmor HS and her parents are Mark and Katy Erlsten. Brendan Gwirtz is the principal there and he spoke very highly of Anna. She is not only kind and caring, but also artistic, creative, and extremely bright. She uses her artistic abilities at her school by painting a large mural in the library. She is working on painting the locker room as well. She is also active in the agriculture program as well as the cheer team. Anna plans to attend college for either art therapy and/or art education. The Chamber was proud to present her as their “Student of the Month” at their September luncheon.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Galion Inquirer
Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off
GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements. Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Galion Inquirer
LETTER TO THE EDITORHelp protect family legacy
I am a proud born and raised Crawford County resident, graduate of Buckeye Central schools, where I was well prepared to attend college and begin a career. My path took me away from Crawford County, but every time I visit my parents, it feels like my true home. I’m very proud of my Crawford County heritage, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people of character who poured into me there.
Galion Inquirer
LETTER TO THE EDITORStanding up for Land Rights
For Crawford County voters, there is too much at stake in November to stay home. If we want to maintain control of our land and personal property rights, this vote is critical. Issue 4 would allow the government to turn our farmland into a restricted area where they, not the landowner, has the final say about how the property is used. That’s not fair and it’s not right. If you worried about what Issue 4 could mean for Crawford County, talk to a farmer – no one cares more about the land than they do. They’ll tell you it is this simple – keep farmers in control of their land. Vote no on Issue 4 and keep the government out of your business.
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
wqkt.com
Work continues on new Wooster housing development
Site work continues on a new housing development in Wooster. The Spring Run Development, which is located just off of Oak Hill Road, will feature 91 single-family homes. According to the project’s managing partner, the first 41 lots could be up for sale as early as next month. Once homes on those lots are built, which could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the other 50 lots will be developed in phase two of the project. Homes will reportedly sell for between $250,000 and $350,000. The development is part of an ongoing effort to grow the area around Wooster High School.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
TripAdvisor Blog
Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation
Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
foodsafetynews.com
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Baked Goods linked to Salmonella Outbreak in Ohio
Allen County Public Health (ACPH) is investigating a potential Salmonella outbreak affecting Allen, Putnam and Hancock counties. ACPH was notified by Hancock County regarding a multi-county Salmonella outbreak with illness onsets currently ranging from Oct. 1-6, 2022. As of Monday, Allen County had one confirmed case. Chances of other counties being affected is possible.
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, Billet, and county water rate increases....
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Galion Inquirer
Volleyball gallery: Highland at Galion
GALION — Galion defeated Highland, 3-2, on Monday evening to give the Lady Tigers the lead in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. Enjoy these shots from Don Tudor!
