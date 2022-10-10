Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
WWLP 22News
Window World at Apex Orchards: A fundraiser to support families at St. Jude Children’s Hospital
(MASS APPEAL) – Window World goes beyond just their remodeling business. It is family-owned, operating with fathers, sons and daughters but they are reaching others families in a time of need through their fall fundraiser. Joining us is Grace Drost and Lanea Bushey, the Owner’s of Window World of Western Mass, to talk more about it.
WWLP 22News
West Springfield library adds Memory Café to help elderly
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library now provides a new sense of purpose for the elderly suffering from memory loss. Working with the West Springfield Council on Aging, the library director has created a Memory Café, where seniors can meet comfortably once a month.
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
Holyoke serves up tastes from around the world at Paper City Food Festival
An international menu from Southern-style food for the soul to delicious Spanish dishes and from Middle Eastern treats to American favorites such as pizza and hot dogs awaits those planning to nosh their way through the second annual Paper City Food Festival on Saturday. Organized by Invertir Holyoke and the...
Scott Tower in Holyoke trail being improved under Anniversary Hill Park restoration project
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians
Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
Students, staff at Westfield’s Abner Gibbs surprise retiring principal with ‘clap-out’
WESTFIELD — Abner Gibbs Elementary School staff and students, led by new Principal Erika Masciadrelli, staged a surprise clap-out for retiring principal Kathleen O’Donnell behind the school on Oct. 11. All of the students and teachers gathered to say goodbye, and gave “Mrs. O” a card with all...
WWLP 22News
Join the fun at the Zoo in Forest Park’s Spooky Safari
(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for our monthly visit from our friends at the Zoo in Forest Park. Caroline Adams and Gabry Tyson are here today with Yoshi and details on an upcoming family friendly Halloween party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWLP 22News
Hands-on exploration of glass at the Springfield Museums
(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Museums are celebrating the opening of a special exhibit highlighting the artistry of Josh Simpson with several hands-on art and science activities. Here with more is Clarissa Leverich, family engagement coordinator from the Springfield Museums.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ludlow (MA)
On the north bank of the Chicopee River, Ludlow is a northeastern suburb of Springfield, incorporated in 1775 but developed at speed as a mill town after the Civil War. The largest of these was the Ludlow Company, producing jute yarns, twine, and webbing, before finally closing in the 1960s.
westernmassnews.com
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning. 13 cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path looking for forever homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than a dozen cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida have arrived in Springfield. Baystate...
The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’
A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
WWLP 22News
First “Rise and Shine Business Breakfast” this year at MGM
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber reconvened in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years. The event marked the first ‘Rise and Shine Business Breakfast’ for the season, hosted at MGM Springfield. Speakers spoke about the economic impact MGM has had on the local region.
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Funeral on Friday for Nickolas ‘Nick’ Weichel, Chicopee pedestrian killed
The funeral for a 34-year-old Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street will be held on Friday, according to the obituary. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said he was struck by a car near 480...
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Comments / 1