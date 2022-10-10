ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

Related
westernmassnews.com

City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
AGAWAM, MA
WWLP 22News

West Springfield library adds Memory Café to help elderly

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library now provides a new sense of purpose for the elderly suffering from memory loss. Working with the West Springfield Council on Aging, the library director has created a Memory Café, where seniors can meet comfortably once a month.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians

Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Charity#Ne Springfield#Walk Coordinator
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP 22News

Hands-on exploration of glass at the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Museums are celebrating the opening of a special exhibit highlighting the artistry of Josh Simpson with several hands-on art and science activities. Here with more is Clarissa Leverich, family engagement coordinator from the Springfield Museums.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ludlow (MA)

On the north bank of the Chicopee River, Ludlow is a northeastern suburb of Springfield, incorporated in 1775 but developed at speed as a mill town after the Civil War. The largest of these was the Ludlow Company, producing jute yarns, twine, and webbing, before finally closing in the 1960s.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard

MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning. 13 cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path looking for forever homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than a dozen cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida have arrived in Springfield. Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’

A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

First “Rise and Shine Business Breakfast” this year at MGM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber reconvened in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years. The event marked the first ‘Rise and Shine Business Breakfast’ for the season, hosted at MGM Springfield. Speakers spoke about the economic impact MGM has had on the local region.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy