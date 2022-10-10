CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His weeklong moonshot will be years in the future.

