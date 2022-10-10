Read full article on original website
Surging prices show the Fed must continue its tough battle against inflation
(CNN) -- A key inflation report showed consumer prices came in hotter than expected in September, punishing Americans and giving license to the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of historic rate hikes. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August, data released Thursday by the...
Biden drove 'historically' close Middle East allies into the arms of America's greatest enemies, experts say
Experts are warning that Biden has hurt longstanding security partnerships in the Middle East and risked moving countries closer to adversaries such as China and Russia.
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His weeklong moonshot will be years in the future.
Nervous about going to an L.A. weed shop? This beginner's guide will help
Visiting an L.A. cannabis dispensary for the first time can feel intimidating. This beginner's guide explains everything you need to know to be prepared.
Mark Davis: Biden’s pot pardons are fine, but states like Texas shouldn’t rush to legalization
Possession shouldn’t mean prison, but do we really need more legal intoxicants? [Opinion]
