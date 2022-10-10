Read full article on original website
Related
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order, Ballot Access For Voters In Hurricane Ian Impacted Areas
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at
Federal judge upholds Florida Medicaid ban on covering gender-affirming care
Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from a coalition of transgender rights groups seeking to stop the rule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
Miami New Times
Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report
The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses hurricane recovery efforts at roundtable in southwest Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon. DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and DBPR Secretary Dane Eagle joined DeSantis on Wednesday. EFI Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella also attended. DeSantis listened to residents' concerns about hurricane...
blackchronicle.com
The story of Florida’s first Latino governor
TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
WESH
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop involving James Forbes Jr. happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night while riding a bike on Palm Avenue in Bunnell. The situation changed dramatically as Forbes tried to run away after a deputy found a suspicious package during a pat down. Forbes,...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $2 million for first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian damage
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said nearly $45 million has been raised for the Florida Disaster Fund and some of those funds will go toward helping first responders who were impacted by Hurricane Ian damage. "It's tough when you're having to go out there and serve the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FWC Creates Hotline To Address Thousands Of Vessels In Florida Displaced By Hurricane Ian
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. When Hurricane Ian swept across the state, thousands of vessels were displaced by wind and storm surge. Some were pushed
WCTV
Protesters take to the Florida Old State Capitol Building to protest against unjust life-sentences for non-violent crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About two dozen protesters took to the steps of the Old Florida State Capitol Building Wednesday afternoon. The group says they’re looking to put a stop to what they’re calling unjust natural life-sentences for non-violent crimes. The protesters made their points clear Wednesday by...
Mexican Drug Cartel Members Among 25 Charged In Florida, 50 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) shut down a major drug trafficking organization operated by gang members affiliated with Mexican drug cartels. Twenty-five defendants, including SUR-13 gang members, are being with multiple felony counts related to drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Comments / 0