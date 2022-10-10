Read full article on original website
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
Les Fossel seeks House District 47 seat
Education: BA, Sociology & Anthropology, Lake Forest College. Political History (Board, Committees, other): Maine Legislative service: Moderate Caucus Chair. Became the largest caucus in the 115th Maine Legislature; Judiciary Compromise legislation on takings of land by government; Government Oversight, reformed of the Maine Turnpike Authority. Insurance & Financial Services, created the Joint Select Committee on Healthcare Reform. Health & Human Services, authored the Electronic Health Records law. Congressional Reapportionment, authored the law. Lincoln County Service. Regional school board. Alna Selectman. Alna Assistant Fire Chief. County Planning Commission Treasurer. County Budget Committee.
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Domestic violence roundtable Oct. 28
New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s only comprehensive domestic violence resource center, will host a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion from 9 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Tugboat Inn, 80 Commercial St., Boothbay Harbor. Everyone is welcome. Attendees will be sent two brief articles to read in...
A Present and Past Spectacle of Abundance
As the Maine landscape turns from shades of green to brilliant oranges and reds and porches are adorned with pumpkins, skeletal; creatures, and witches in black hats, it’s the time for the fall gatherings of crows. In our neighborhood over the past week, as dusk quietly settles, suddenly there...
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
OUR ROCKTOBERFEST NEWSLETTER
In our newsletter thou shalt find spine-chilling hilarity and a lot of typographical errors. 2) Our WILDLY Popular segment “We Love Hate Mail!” where I poke fun of the worst person I’ve had to deal with at the shop in the last month. This month it’s Canidae Dog Food Company.
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Final First Friday a laid-back event
The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
