‘If I wasn’t shot, it would be the perfect day:’ Cooper Roberts returns to school after Highland Park shooting

Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — A Northwest Indiana teacher is in custody after being accused of having a “kill list.”. On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago. Police then spoke with the assistant principal and principal at the school...
Chef Ben Welch cooks for father and cancer warriors at Lombardi Foundation Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner
ST. LOUIS – Local James Beard Award-nominated Chef Ben Welch cooks for his father and other cancer warriors at the Lombardi Foundation Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner. The event is part of the two-day Food and Wine Experience. Welch honors his father’s fight and remembers former NFL Coach Vince Lombardi. Lombardi died of rectal cancer in 1970. The Super Bowl trophy was named for Lombardi. The event raises money to support families served by the Lombardi Foundation.
