Airport Websites Hacked Monday

Authorities are investigating after several airport websites across the country were hacked on Monday. Officials said flights weren’t affected but main airports in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago all reported partial or full showdowns of their sites. It’s being called an coordinated attack by a pro-Russia cyber group in which participants flooded targets with junk data.
CHICAGO, IL
Yes Releasing 1972 Shows As A 21-LP Live Set

Coming from Yes on December 2nd will be the 21-LP vinyl collection, Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two. The set, which was originally issued back in 2015 as a 14-CD boxe set, “holds every note from all seven shows, recorded in the fall of 1972 as the band’s tour jumped from Canada to North Carolina, and then Georgia and Tennessee, before their last stop in New York at Nassau Coliseum on November 20th.”
MUSIC

