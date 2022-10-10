Read full article on original website
Airport Websites Hacked Monday
Authorities are investigating after several airport websites across the country were hacked on Monday. Officials said flights weren’t affected but main airports in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago all reported partial or full showdowns of their sites. It’s being called an coordinated attack by a pro-Russia cyber group in which participants flooded targets with junk data.
Bill Murray Reportedly Kissed And Straddled A Younger Female Staffer On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’
More details have emerged regarding Bill Murray‘s “inappropriate” behavior on the set of Being Mortal, which led to the film halting production in April. A new report shows that Murray paid $100,000 to settle a complaint by a younger female production assistant on set. The report states...
Yes Releasing 1972 Shows As A 21-LP Live Set
Coming from Yes on December 2nd will be the 21-LP vinyl collection, Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two. The set, which was originally issued back in 2015 as a 14-CD boxe set, “holds every note from all seven shows, recorded in the fall of 1972 as the band’s tour jumped from Canada to North Carolina, and then Georgia and Tennessee, before their last stop in New York at Nassau Coliseum on November 20th.”
Grandmother's creative way of preserving her grandsons' baby teeth is cracking the internet up
A woman went into her husband's childhood room and discovered a crazy yet sentimental heirloom.
