ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down

Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park continues to hold Class 7A, Area 6 region title

HOOVER – Spain Park, Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, and Oak Mountain all competed for the chance to be crowned region champion and progress to the Super Regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Host Spain Park came out victoriously in the tournament and won the covenant Class 7A, Area 6 region trophy for the third straight year in a row. The Jaguars and runner-up Oak Mountain will both progress to the Super Regional tournament.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham. The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Pelham, AL
Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Pelham, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover’s Historic Win Streak Ends at 6 Games

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team’s historic six-game win streak ended last Friday when it lost a nonleague game at Nogales High in La Puente, 47-7. Individual statistics were not reported to the Glendale News-Press. Despite...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Bulls#The Knoxville Ice Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham-Alabaster Rotary club to host Southern Christmas Bazaar

PELHAM – The Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club is gearing up to host its annual Southern Christmas Bazaar fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex. Vendors are still needed for the event, which will feature merchants from...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

God Did It Ministries to hold annual motorcycle ride

ALABASTER — To enjoy a good time while helping a good cause, sign up for the annual God Did It Ministries Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster. Registration for the ride begins that morning at 9 a.m. at the park, and kickstands will...
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy