How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down
Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park continues to hold Class 7A, Area 6 region title
HOOVER – Spain Park, Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, and Oak Mountain all competed for the chance to be crowned region champion and progress to the Super Regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Host Spain Park came out victoriously in the tournament and won the covenant Class 7A, Area 6 region trophy for the third straight year in a row. The Jaguars and runner-up Oak Mountain will both progress to the Super Regional tournament.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss
VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
wbrc.com
Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham. The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
outlooknewspapers.com
Hoover’s Historic Win Streak Ends at 6 Games
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team’s historic six-game win streak ended last Friday when it lost a nonleague game at Nogales High in La Puente, 47-7. Individual statistics were not reported to the Glendale News-Press. Despite...
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Bham Now
The 1.7 mile Inverness Greenway/Valleydale trail is complete—just in time for fall weather
13 years ago planning for the Inverness Greenway, which would widen Valleydale Rd, began. Finally, the construction has been completed. Keep reading to find out how you can enjoy this beautiful new 1.7 miles of trails. Inverness Greenway connects parks + trails to the surrounding homes. The trail, designed by...
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham-Alabaster Rotary club to host Southern Christmas Bazaar
PELHAM – The Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club is gearing up to host its annual Southern Christmas Bazaar fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex. Vendors are still needed for the event, which will feature merchants from...
John Oliver puts Brookside PD, AL.com in spotlight during ‘Last Week Tonight’
John Oliver put Alabama back in the spotlight during his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” this time even praising the work of this site’s journalists covering crime in the state. The HBO host spends the half-hour discussing crime reporting, focusing on the incentives driving the outlets that...
Shelby Reporter
God Did It Ministries to hold annual motorcycle ride
ALABASTER — To enjoy a good time while helping a good cause, sign up for the annual God Did It Ministries Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster. Registration for the ride begins that morning at 9 a.m. at the park, and kickstands will...
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
