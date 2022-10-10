Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspects rush into cellphone store, stealing cash, phones and employee’s purse, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the robbery of a cellphone store in August. On Aug. 13 at around 4:10 p.m., two men entered a Cricket Wireless store in the 700 block of Shotwell. According to police, the men, one...
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
theleadernews.com
Man fatally shot outside Inwood apartment complex
Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting of a man at a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending an autopsy from the Harris County medical examiner, according to the department. Officers just after 7 p.m....
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Click2Houston.com
93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Bicycle riding bandit robs customer at gunpoint at ATM in Meyerland Plaza parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a man at an ATM in the Meyerland Plaza parking lot, then rode off on a getaway bicycle. According to HPD, on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m., a bank customer...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Click2Houston.com
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
Click2Houston.com
49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says
HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble mother and her son have been reported missing, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say. According to deputies, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. The Roenz’s were said to have disappeared from...
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman’s scream scares off gunman during robbery attempt outside bank ATM in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt outside a bank ATM in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported on Sept. 22 around 10:40 p.m. as the woman was depositing a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Jacinto City Elementary student dropped off by van when same vehicle hit him, police say
The Jacinto City Elementary School student was just steps away from making it home when his driver hit him Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0