ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
theleadernews.com

Man fatally shot outside Inwood apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting of a man at a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending an autopsy from the Harris County medical examiner, according to the department. Officers just after 7 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Police#Burglary#Property Crime#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble mother and her son have been reported missing, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say. According to deputies, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. The Roenz’s were said to have disappeared from...
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy