Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'
Many will be watching Daniel Radcliffe's portrayal of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," but he is most concerned about the reaction of his girlfriend's parents, who are big fans of the comedic musician. Radcliffe did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside his co-star...
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
A.V. Club
Netflix's Wednesday trailer reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The first trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday solves one of the first mysteries surrounding the show: Who the hell is playing Uncle Fester? Brace yourselves, because the footage reveals that none other than Fred Armisen will take over the iconic role in the upcoming series. The actor joined the cast at the New York Comic Con panel to discuss his take on the character. “I wanted to do it right and not have a bald cap, so I shaved my head,” he said. An exclusive NYCC clip featuring Wednesday and Uncle Fester shows them scheming delightfully.
ETOnline.com
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?
The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.
disneydining.com
‘Freaky Friday’ Star Has Written to Disney About Sequel Film
It’s been almost 20 years since we watched Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies with Lindsay Lohan. No, not in real life, but in the fun Disney movie Freaky Friday. The mother-daughter swap story is so popular that Disney first made Freaky Friday in 1977, starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. Then came the 2003 version with Lohan and Curtis. Then 15 years after that, Disney released the 3rd version of Freaky Friday, starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
'Hocus Pocus 2' stars say original cast member Thora Birch nearly made cameo as a teacher
"Hocus Pocus 2" stars said that Birch, who starred as Dani in the original film, would play a "mentor figure" in the sequel.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited' In New Spin On 'A Christmas Carol'
The film turns the holiday classic around as Reynolds' Scrooge-like character gets Ferrell's ghost to reexamine his own past, present and future.
SFGate
Mike Schank, Subject of Documentary ‘American Movie’ and Musician, Dies at 56
Mike Schank, guitarist, actor, friend and beloved subject of the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” died on Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Record. He was 56. The exceedingly gifted screamer was a highlight from the cult classic directed by Chris Smith. The film followed Wisconsin director Mark Borchardt...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Really Wants Nathan Fielder to Like Him
If you enjoy the cringe comedy stylings of master manipulator and Canadian business school graduate Nathan Fielder, know that you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in company with everyone’s favorite richest man on Earth. Elon Musk also apparently feels a deep connection to Fielder’s off-kilter humor, and is sure that he could/should/would be friends with the funny man.
Gizmodo
Enola Homes 2's New Trailer Puts the Game on Its Feet Again
After Stranger Things, Netflix knew that it had a star in Millie Bobby Brown, and the Enola Holmes franchise is the perfect vehicle for the fresh-faced actress. Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, a post-Doyle addition by young adult author Nancy Springer. The new films are adaptations of her series, which was obviously very successful and gives a lot of room for even more films. Watch the new trailer below:
ETOnline.com
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Dakota Johnson Stars in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’: Everything We Know
An exciting web to weave. The expansion of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues with a new action-adventure flick with a female focus: Madame Web. Though the exact plot details have yet to be released, the movie’s title indicates a story about the Marvel Comics character Madame Web who was first introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man […]
Gizmodo
Harvey Guillén Talks Horror, Improv, and His Favorite Matt Berry Lines
Over the weekend, Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo de la Cruz on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, hosted a spotlight panel at New York City Comic Con, recording a live episode of his podcast Behind the Shadows. He was joined by Hocus Pocus 2 star Belissa Escobedo, who will be in the upcoming Blue Beetle film alongside Guillén. As they discussed their roles in various projects, they dove deep into what makes a horror comedy, and what makes death funny.
theplaylist.net
‘Gangs Of New York’: Miramax Has A TV Series In The Works With Martin Scorsese Attached To Direct The First Two Episodes
Twenty years ago, Martin Scorsese and Miramax released “Gangs Of New York” to solid acclaim and box-office numbers. Most critics thought it fell short of Scorsese’s most triumphant works but praised the film’s densely realized sets and costume design. Still, critics and audiences couldn’t help but think: the 167-minute theatrical cut, and even Scorsese’s 3+ hour workprint of the film, wasn’t enough time to properly tell the Five Points saga.
