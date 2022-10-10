ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Urciel leads Fohi football team to exciting 32-30 victory

Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Miller loses heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 22-19

The Fontana A.B. Miller football players came very close to obtaining a dramatic victory on Oct. 7, but Rubidoux rallied to pin a heartbreaking defeat on the Rebels. Miller took a 19-15 lead in the final minutes thanks to a spectacular 89-yard kick return by Sergio Lopez. However, Rubidoux scored...
FONTANA, CA
247Sports

Photos from Jamari Phillips' Unofficial UCLA Visit

Jamari Phillips, the 6-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian, unofficially visited UCLA Oct. 30th, and he recently posted some photos of the visit on Instagram. Phillips, the No. 25-ranked prospect overall in the class of 2024, took in a UCLA practice and then attended the UCLA/Washington football game at the Rose Bowl that night. The UCLA basketball team was honored during a commercial break in the first quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Fontana, CA
Football
Fontana, CA
Education
Fontana, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Fontana, CA
Local
California Education
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Mater Dei new No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 17-7 win over St. John Bosco

Last year's national champion — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — owns the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings once again after beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 17-7 Friday night. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards to go with a rushing score, helping the Monarchs earn their 24th consecutive victory.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans#Sunkist League
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley

10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fontana Herald News

Tokay Elementary School will celebrate 40th anniversary on Oct. 14

Tokay Elementary School in Fontana will celebrate its 40th anniversary during a special event on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which is free and open to the community, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the school, located at 7846 Tokay Avenue. A school-wide assembly will include students performing songs and...
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have temperatures in the 80s in upcoming days

Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, Oct. 12 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy