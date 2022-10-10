Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
Fontana Herald News
Urciel leads Fohi football team to exciting 32-30 victory
Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
Fontana Herald News
Miller loses heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 22-19
The Fontana A.B. Miller football players came very close to obtaining a dramatic victory on Oct. 7, but Rubidoux rallied to pin a heartbreaking defeat on the Rebels. Miller took a 19-15 lead in the final minutes thanks to a spectacular 89-yard kick return by Sergio Lopez. However, Rubidoux scored...
Photos from Jamari Phillips' Unofficial UCLA Visit
Jamari Phillips, the 6-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian, unofficially visited UCLA Oct. 30th, and he recently posted some photos of the visit on Instagram. Phillips, the No. 25-ranked prospect overall in the class of 2024, took in a UCLA practice and then attended the UCLA/Washington football game at the Rose Bowl that night. The UCLA basketball team was honored during a commercial break in the first quarter.
Huskies Offer 2024 Cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga
Kyren Condoll plays for the same high school that produced Cam and Taj Davis.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Mater Dei new No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 17-7 win over St. John Bosco
Last year's national champion — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — owns the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings once again after beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 17-7 Friday night. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards to go with a rushing score, helping the Monarchs earn their 24th consecutive victory.
MaxPreps
High school football: Twenty-five teams who scored more than 74 points and lost
Norco's Kalani Kaleiwahea scored a two-point conversion in overtime to end the highest-scoring game in Southern Section history, giving the Cougars a 77-76 win over Murrieta Valley on Friday. Murrieta Valley joins a growing list of teams that have scored over 70 points in a game but were unable to...
sb-american.com
Young Men And Women Of San Bernardino High Prove They Are Role Models During Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Pageant
On Saturday, September 24, Michael Torres was crowned Mr. Cardinal City and Anne Martinez was crowned Miss Cardinal City during the combined pageant held at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is the brainchild of Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who wanted...
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
Chance of light rain, thunderstorms continues in SoCal Thursday
A chance of light rain and thunderstorms continues in Southern California Thursday amid cooler temperatures.
onscene.tv
Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley
10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Fontana Herald News
Tokay Elementary School will celebrate 40th anniversary on Oct. 14
Tokay Elementary School in Fontana will celebrate its 40th anniversary during a special event on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which is free and open to the community, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the school, located at 7846 Tokay Avenue. A school-wide assembly will include students performing songs and...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures drop into the 80s in Fontana; there will be slight chance of rain
Temperatures are dropping into the 80s in Fontana, and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Monday, Oct. 10 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have temperatures in the 80s in upcoming days
Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, Oct. 12 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
