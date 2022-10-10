Jamari Phillips, the 6-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian, unofficially visited UCLA Oct. 30th, and he recently posted some photos of the visit on Instagram. Phillips, the No. 25-ranked prospect overall in the class of 2024, took in a UCLA practice and then attended the UCLA/Washington football game at the Rose Bowl that night. The UCLA basketball team was honored during a commercial break in the first quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO