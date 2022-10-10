Read full article on original website
WTHI
First-ever West Vigo principal honored
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
WTHI
New Vigo Co. program tracks the progress of those with substance abuse
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County will help people with substance abuse disorders. It's called CLEAR. It stands for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery program. The program connects law enforcement with 24/7 access for support on calls involving individuals with substance abuse disorders. "That officer...
WTHI
Grants work to help local colleges with future development
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development. READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants. Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program. The Indiana Economic Development...
WTHI
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City. On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics. One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash. We've...
WTHI
Day two of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit takes place in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked day two of the Second Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. News 10 visited to speak with organizers about how the event was going on the second day. The event gives officers who may be struggling access to resources and support. Project Never...
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
WTHI
The National Law Enforcement Summit kicks off in Terre Haute, giving police access to resources and support
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual National Law Enforcement Summit began Tuesday morning. The event gives officers who may be struggling gain access to resources and support. Guest speakers will also share their stories to start a conversation. Organizations Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded...
WTHI
Duke Energy gives a quarter of a million dollars in grants to support the environment
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting environmental initiatives across Indiana. The company has awarded over $250,000 in grant money to Hoosier communities. The grant money will support projects to protect vulnerable habitats, support clean water, and more. In the Wabash Valley, projects include the nature conservancy in...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
WTHI
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
WTHI
'When I saw these people, I understand that everything would be okay here,' - two more Ukrainian families find refuge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions are continuing to rise in Ukraine. Just this week, Russian forces bombarded the country with missile and drone strikes. Here in the Wabash Valley, two new Ukrainian families have found refuge from the war. They were brought here with the help of Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute.
WTHI
Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship
A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Wabash Valley Trick or Treating and spooky events - 2022
Have an event you want to add? Email me at CEssex@wthitv.com. Trick or Treat Indoor event at Trader Bucks in Terre Haute.
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
