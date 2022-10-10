ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

First-ever West Vigo principal honored

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New Vigo Co. program tracks the progress of those with substance abuse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County will help people with substance abuse disorders. It's called CLEAR. It stands for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery program. The program connects law enforcement with 24/7 access for support on calls involving individuals with substance abuse disorders. "That officer...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Grants work to help local colleges with future development

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local higher ed institutions received big grants for future development. READI, in association with RDA, hosted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss local projects in development due to the grants. Each institution received funds from the state's $500 million READI program. The Indiana Economic Development...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
DANVILLE, IL
#Indiana State University
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
INDIANA STATE
iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN

