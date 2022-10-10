ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Long Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
Oceanside, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations

The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
ROOSEVELT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Td Bank#Us Currency#The Major Case Bureau#First District Court
CBS New York

Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
PIX11

Bronx robbery crew tried to steal a man’s dog, police say

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Gunmen donned in black ski masks are wanted in a string of alleged robberies in the Bronx, including an incident where they tried to steal a dog, authorities said. The suspects were dressed in all black and wearing the masks when they confronted a 33-year-old man walking his dog […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Man Arrested After Abducting Woman

Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run

CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 
CORAM, NY
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy