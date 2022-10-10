Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
Police: 2 men wanted for Selden home burglary
Police say the two men entered a home on Adirondack Drive and stole several pieces of jewelry, including a gold ring.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
longisland.com
Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations
The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
longisland.com
Hewlett Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2020 Hempstead Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Hewlett man was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 49-year-old man in Hempstead in June 2020. Keith Pooler, 56, was convicted on May 13, 2022, after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim,...
Know Him? Man Accused Of Using Debit Card Stolen At Jones Beach At 3 CVS Stores
Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a woman’s debit card from her car on Long Island and then going on a shopping spree. The theft occurred sometime at Jones Beach State Park sometime over the summer of 2022, according to New York State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
longisland.com
Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
Bronx robbery crew tried to steal a man’s dog, police say
GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Gunmen donned in black ski masks are wanted in a string of alleged robberies in the Bronx, including an incident where they tried to steal a dog, authorities said. The suspects were dressed in all black and wearing the masks when they confronted a 33-year-old man walking his dog […]
5 Officers Injured While Apprehending Suspect From Bay Shore Who Fled From Brentwood
Five police officers were injured in New York City during a pursuit and arrest that began on Long Island when a man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will fled from officers. The incident began in Brentwood when a man allegedly forced a woman who was known to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Man Arrested After Abducting Woman
Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
Police: 2 teen siblings injured in Coram hit-and-run; driver sought
Police say Tyler Philips and Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road.
News 12
Police: Officers chase down DWI suspect, use Taser on him while resisting arrest
A Spring Valley man is facing several charges for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, police say. Town of Ramapo police say they tied to pull the man over in New Hempstead around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. They say the driver refused to stop the car and tried to run once...
Woman fatally strikes pedestrian, 68, crossing LI street
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Wednesday evening, authorities said.
School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Prosecutors: Tyler Flach intentionally killed Oceanside HS student during after-school brawl
The victim's sisters say have been waiting three years to see Flach stand trial for killing their brother.
News 12
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
Comments / 1