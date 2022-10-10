Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Two Suspects Busted in Roosevelt on Gun Charges, Multiple Traffic Violations
The First Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, First Precinct Gang Abatement Program Officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they observed a gray 2020 Honda Civic four door sedan commit multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
longisland.com
Man Arrested After Abducting Woman
Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
'Brazen Burglar' Sentenced For Role In Stealing $1M In Cash, Property From North Shore Homes
For taking part in a lucrative burglary ring that targeted affluent homes on Long Island, a convicted felon will spend two decades in prison. Andres Zapata, age 24, of Queens, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Nassau County Supreme Court. The sentence followed his jury...
5 Officers Injured While Apprehending Suspect From Bay Shore Who Fled From Brentwood
Five police officers were injured in New York City during a pursuit and arrest that began on Long Island when a man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will fled from officers. The incident began in Brentwood when a man allegedly forced a woman who was known to...
Know Him? Man Accused Of Using Debit Card Stolen At Jones Beach At 3 CVS Stores
Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a woman’s debit card from her car on Long Island and then going on a shopping spree. The theft occurred sometime at Jones Beach State Park sometime over the summer of 2022, according to New York State Police.
School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
longisland.com
Maryland Man Arrested for Email Scam that Bilked Garden City Home Buyer Out of $45,000
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Garden City Police Commissioner Kenneth O. Jackson announced that a Maryland man was arrested for allegedly stealing $45,000 from a Garden City resident as part of an email scam. Emeka Ndukwu, 50, from Lanham, Md., and a dual national of the United...
longisland.com
NCPD: Glen Cove Man Accused of Hit-and-Run on 8 Year-Old Bicycle Rider
The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Auto Accident Leaving the Scene that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 3:25pm in Greenvale. According to Detectives, the eight-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle off of the sidewalk into the street where he was struck by a red colored 1997 Dodge Dakota driving on Maple Avenue. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Subsequent to the investigation, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Detectives responded to 28 Grant Place Glen Cove; located the vehicle and at 4:31pm without incident placed the driver under arrest.
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Wanted for Kings Park petit larceny and criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the man and woman who allegedly stole items and damaged a door at a Kings Park store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from 7-Elveven, located at 126 Pulaski...
Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on September 17. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a...
5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
Attorneys seek psych defense for Lauren Pazienza, LI woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old
Attorneys for Lauren Pazienza, the Port Jefferson woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old voice teacher Barbara Gustern in Chelsea, filed a motion on Tuesday that indicated they intend to pursue a psychological defense.
Police Ask Public For Help Locating Man Accused Of Unlawfully Entering Hauppauge Smoothie Shop
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island. A man entered the Tropical Smoothie Café in Hauppauge through an unlocked back door at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Suffolk County Police. Authorities...
Police seek man wanted for shoplifting
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
longisland.com
Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
