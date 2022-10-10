Read full article on original website
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
Police: 2 men wanted for Selden home burglary
Police say the two men entered a home on Adirondack Drive and stole several pieces of jewelry, including a gold ring.
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on September 17. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a...
Man wanted for stealing construction vehicles in West Babylon
Police say the man then attached them to a white pickup truck and took off.
Wanted for Kings Park petit larceny and criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the man and woman who allegedly stole items and damaged a door at a Kings Park store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from 7-Elveven, located at 126 Pulaski...
WANTED for Selden Public Lewdness
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd...
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
Suffolk County Police To Auction Jewelry, Tools, Electronics
Police on Long Island announced plans to hold a property auction next week. The Suffolk County Police Department said the auction will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. SCPD said the auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will...
Maryland Man Arrested for Email Scam that Bilked Garden City Home Buyer Out of $45,000
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Garden City Police Commissioner Kenneth O. Jackson announced that a Maryland man was arrested for allegedly stealing $45,000 from a Garden City resident as part of an email scam. Emeka Ndukwu, 50, from Lanham, Md., and a dual national of the United...
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Hewlett Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2020 Hempstead Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Hewlett man was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 49-year-old man in Hempstead in June 2020. Keith Pooler, 56, was convicted on May 13, 2022, after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim,...
Man Arrested After Abducting Woman
Suffolk County Police, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood last night. Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
