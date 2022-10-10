ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department employee while the other grabbed the phones off the counter and walked away.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221003301. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

Comments / 8

NobodyArtist
3d ago

Second girl definitely has that “We shouldn’t do it” attitude. Im sure they will just get a 4hrs of jail time since their bail would be like $75

Reply(1)
5
Steven Ramos
3d ago

the second picture looks like she was forced to steal because she was hanging out with a popular student from her school😂

Reply
6
Beverly Mayberry Pack
2d ago

Prancing around like they’re so cute ! There is no telling how much they’ve already stolen in the past and gotten by with it. But to all you people that shoplift remember this you always get caught eventually

Reply
2
 

