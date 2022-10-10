Read full article on original website
Greg McElroy explains what it would take for Illinois to down Minnesota Saturday
Illinois is ranked, but the Fighting Illini have to earn it if they want to start a streak heading into next week. Minnesota awaits, as does, very likely, Mohamed Ibrahim – one of the most talented backs in the B1G and the nation. Always College Football’s Greg McElroy and...
Bret Bielema provides encouraging update on QB Tommy DeVito
Bret Bielema gave an encouraging update on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito’s injury. DeVito suffered an ankle injury in the 1st quarter of last week’s win over Iowa. The injury subsequently left DeVito’s status in question for Week 7. The injury for DeVito to leave the game, which...
Josh Whitman, Illinois AD, speaks on importance of sellout atmospheres at Illini football games
Josh Whitman is pushing for more energy at Memorial Stadium to help drive the Fighting Illini to a victory. One of the best environments to play in are ones that incorporate the crowd and of course, a lively game. Last week’s 9-6 win over Iowa was huge in part, to the crowd that made it a dynamic environment at the end, even though it wasn’t at full capacity with 44,910 in attendance.
The Ludacris guide to Illini Homecoming
I remember my first Illini Homecoming. It was 1997. Current superstar activist and author Dorian Warren was Homecoming King. The Illini lost. That’s not surprising, since that year the team went 0-12. It’s widely considered the worst season in the history of Illini football. Yet somehow, we remember the Ron Turner era as…not too bad.
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Illinois Basketball: A big 2025 recruit is visiting the Illini this weekend
Illinois basketball dipped into the Michigan recruiting scene for the class of 2022, and they are eyeing another big Michigan target for 2025. The Illini have yet to land a recruit for the class of 2025 because, well, it is the class of 2025. That is still a long way down the road. But building strong relationships with talented recruits from this class right now is extremely important.
Minnesota Football: Everything DC Joe Rossi said prior to Illinois
The Gophers' conference game against the #24 Illinois Fighting Illini is just three days away, and Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview that Big Ten contest. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more. Here's what you need to know following defensive coordinator Joe...
Brad Underwood has easy explanation for why he's a 'big fan' of NIL
Brad Underwood talked about why he likes what NIL has done for college sports. It’s safe to say that he’s a fan of it, per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Underwood kept his answer simple when asked about why he’s adapted to NIL and the transfer portal. “I...
Westville’s Haurez stepping into new role leading Tigers
WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Landen Haurez is taking on whatever role is needed of him, even playing a new position the Westville senior hasn’t suited up at since his freshman year. “Anything that we throw at him he’s handled,” Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said. “We’ve got great confidence in him and he’s done a great […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
