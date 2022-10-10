ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
MONROE, CT
NECN

2 Charged With Murder of Man Who Died After Assault in Connecticut

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal assault in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers found Antonio Tosado-Lopez, 38, of Hartford, when they responded to the back of 700 Park St. to investigate the report of an unconscious man. He had blunt force...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Who Died After Assault in Hartford, Conn.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly assault in Hartford that happened early Tuesday morning, according to police. A 38-year-old Hartford man has died as a result of the assault. Police have identified him as Antonio Tosado-Lopez, whose last known address was on Park Street...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Woman dies in New London car crash: PD

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

2 Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Bristol, Conn.

Two Bristol police officers are dead and another has serious injuries after they responded to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic incident involving two siblings Wednesday night, state police said. The suspect made a 911 call at 10:29 p.m., then waited with an AR-15-style rifle for officers to arrive,...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

