Israeli Security Guard Remains in Critical, ‘Unstable’ Condition After Shuafat Crossing Terror Attack

The Jewish Press
Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis
Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van
PESHAWAR (AP) — Thousands of people protested in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, a decade after schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in the same city. Monday’s attack took place in...
The Jewish Press
Police Battle Jerusalem Arabs Overnight, Jewish Family Escapes Lynching
Violent riots took place overnight Thursday in eastern Jerusalem, with other neighborhoods joining the rioters, including Wadi al-Joz, Ras al-Amud, Sur Bahar, Al-Issawiya, Jabal Mukabar, Kfar Hashiloach (Silwan), the Shuafat refugee camp, Beit Hanina, Hizmah, A-Tur, Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah), and the Old City. Due to the escalation, four Border...
Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank on Thursday, attacking shops and residents with stones and iron bars, according to Palestinian reports and amateur video from the scene. Over 40 Palestinians were reported wounded. It was the latest violence in the northern West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting nightly arrest raids against suspected Palestinian militants. Unrest also erupted in the contested city of Jerusalem. Israeli police unleashed live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinians throwing stones, firecrackers and firebombs, marking the biggest spasm of violence in the city in months. Clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem wounded 18 Palestinians late Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, saying Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians with stones and clubs. The confrontations followed similar unrest across several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem the night before.
The Jewish Press
Jenin Terrorists Shoot Doctor, Multiple Terrorists Dead and Wounded
A heavy exchange of gunfire took place on Friday morning between the IDF and armed terrorists in the terrorist city of Jenin. Terrorists hiding behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they shoot at the IDF, in Jenin.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Slipped Disc
Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians
We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance
The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday.The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of anonymity as a U.S. delegation was arriving in the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protests and is facing severe shortages of water, fuel and other basic supplies.The U.S. officials declined to name which Haitian officials would see their visas revoked or how many would be affected, adding only that the measure also...
U.S. Drone Could Be Behind Crimea Bridge Explosion
A report by Molfar, a global open-source intelligence community, refutes the Kremlin's narrative that a truck bomb caused the Kerch bridge blast.
‘Prepare for back-breaking strikes’: Iran energy workers take action as protests against regime widen
Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike on Monday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. It’s the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads. There were also reports of a strike at...
The Jewish Press
What Nasrallah Said
2. [Only – Abu Ali] when the parties arrive in Nakura to sign [the agreement – Abu Ali], will we be able to say we have reached an agreement. 3. Lebanon was able to accomplish this enormous achievement even though no one is interested in Lebanon and its rights, and despite the difficult ongoing situation in Lebanon.
A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms
This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]
With Regime Strongholds Joining Protests, Iran's Leaders Appear Nervous
“The Islamic Republic’s collapse—while not inevitable—is no longer inconceivable."
americanmilitarynews.com
US troops warn ‘extremely woke’ culture hurting military; standards ignored for fear of being ‘labeled racist, sexist’
Current and former U.S. troops, including those who served in special operations units, are sounding the alarm that the U.S. military is prioritizing “wokeness” over warfighting. They say this “woke” culture is wreaking havoc on military preparedness, the troops warned, and contributing to the service’s recruitment challenges.
India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths -state minister
MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
