Traffic Alert: Crash at Miller Road and Pittman Street
COLUMBUBS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A crash has been reported at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. The crash knocked over a utility pole and traffic lights are out.
Traffic is blocked on Miller Road from Pittman to Warm Springs Road.
Everyone should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new detailsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0