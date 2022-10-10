ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alert: Crash at Miller Road and Pittman Street

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUBS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A crash has been reported at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. The crash knocked over a utility pole and traffic lights are out.

Traffic is blocked on Miller Road from Pittman to Warm Springs Road.

Everyone should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

