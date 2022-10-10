Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 21 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (20)
|7-0 210
|1
|2. Varina
|6-0 118
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|6-0 160
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|6-0 150
|4
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|6-0 104
|5
|6. Midlothian
|6-0 97
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|6-0 93
|7
|8. Manchester
|5-1 58
|8
|9. Hanover
|5-1 45
|10
|10. Thomas Jefferson
|6-0 14
|—
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (10), Louisa (10), Benedictine (7), Powhatan (7), Hopewell (3), L.C. Bird (2), Patrick Henry (1)
