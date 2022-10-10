ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUs7u_0iTVDZAP00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (20) 7-0 210 1
2. Varina 6-0 118 2
3. Thomas Dale 6-0 160 3
4. Dinwiddie 6-0 150 4
5. Trinity Episcopal 6-0 104 5
6. Midlothian 6-0 97 6
7. Douglas Freeman 6-0 93 7
8. Manchester 5-1 58 8
9. Hanover 5-1 45 10
10. Thomas Jefferson 6-0 14

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (10), Louisa (10), Benedictine (7), Powhatan (7), Hopewell (3), L.C. Bird (2), Patrick Henry (1)

Watch Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Comments / 3

Related
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
BLACKSBURG, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond

Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
Highland Springs, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Highland Springs, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Education
City
Powhatan, VA
City
Highland Springs, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Midlothian, VA
Highland Springs, VA
Education
HBCU Gameday

Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC

Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Douglas Freeman
Person
Powhatan
Person
Thomas Jefferson
styleweekly.com

For the Love of Italian

For the past year, Sprezza Cucina has brought Italian food pop-ups to Richmond that have shared a more diverse take on that country's cuisine, gathering a cult following along the way. Now, fans and newcomers alike can rejoice, because Angela Petruzzelli—founder, owner and chef of Sprezza Cucina—is opening the first Sprezza brick-and-mortar this November.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Youtube Tv#American Football#Highschoolsports#First Place Votes Record#Points#Rank 1#Trinity Episcopal 6 0 104#L C Bird#Final Score#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy