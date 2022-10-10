Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (20) 7-0 210 1 2. Varina 6-0 118 2 3. Thomas Dale 6-0 160 3 4. Dinwiddie 6-0 150 4 5. Trinity Episcopal 6-0 104 5 6. Midlothian 6-0 97 6 7. Douglas Freeman 6-0 93 7 8. Manchester 5-1 58 8 9. Hanover 5-1 45 10 10. Thomas Jefferson 6-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (10), Louisa (10), Benedictine (7), Powhatan (7), Hopewell (3), L.C. Bird (2), Patrick Henry (1)

