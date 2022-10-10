Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?
There’s a lot to be learned when listening to what opponents have to say leading up to their games with the Patriots. As the Browns and Patriots vie for a chance to finally reach a .500 record, players from both teams revealed insight regarding how they view the other team. But some of the more interesting sound bites came from the mouths of Cleveland players this week.
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
College Football Wagering Trends to Know for Week 7
College football has been fun this season, but now it's time for the serious games. We have three undefeated matchups in Week 7, the second time in college football history, setting up a seismic week across the national landscape as we look to figure out conference title races and more importantly College Football Playoff races.
Did Bears get screwed by missed pass interference call vs. Commanders?
An arguably missed pass interference on the Commanders in the final seconds of Thursday Night Football may have cost the Bears the game. An ugly Thursday Night Football matchup had an ugly finish as the Bears failed to score in the waning seconds against the Commanders in part because of a pass interference flag that wasn’t thrown.
Alabama Football: Are Paul Finebaum and others doing the Tide a favor?
A run, on picking Tennessee to upset Alabama Football Saturday afternoon – is in full swoon. The college football pundit world is filled with giddy soothsayers claiming the Vols will take down the Crimson Tide in Knoxville. The frenzy is understandable – sort of. With Alabama Football at the...
