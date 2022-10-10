ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Related
FanSided

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?

There’s a lot to be learned when listening to what opponents have to say leading up to their games with the Patriots. As the Browns and Patriots vie for a chance to finally reach a .500 record, players from both teams revealed insight regarding how they view the other team. But some of the more interesting sound bites came from the mouths of Cleveland players this week.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice

We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FanSided

College Football Wagering Trends to Know for Week 7

College football has been fun this season, but now it's time for the serious games. We have three undefeated matchups in Week 7, the second time in college football history, setting up a seismic week across the national landscape as we look to figure out conference title races and more importantly College Football Playoff races.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Did Bears get screwed by missed pass interference call vs. Commanders?

An arguably missed pass interference on the Commanders in the final seconds of Thursday Night Football may have cost the Bears the game. An ugly Thursday Night Football matchup had an ugly finish as the Bears failed to score in the waning seconds against the Commanders in part because of a pass interference flag that wasn’t thrown.
CHICAGO, IL
