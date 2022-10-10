Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO