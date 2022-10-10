Read full article on original website
Best lights for Zoom calls in 2022: look smart on camera with desktop lighting
Look more presentable when videoconferencing, with the best lights for Zoom calls available today
PC Magazine
The Best Canon Camera for 2022
Canon EOS R5 (Credit: Jim Fisher) Many people who want to buy an interchangeable lens camera (ILC) think of Canon first, and for good reason. Its consumer-friendly Rebel SLR series was a perennial bestseller in its heyday after all. And now, after some initial stumbles into the mirrorless world, Canon has righted the ship and leapfrogged competitors in autofocus acumen with its current lineup of EOS R bodies.
DIY Photography
Sell your drone and use Google’s new AI to “fly” through a landscape photo
After text-to-image, text-to-video, and AI-generated video in general, is definitely the next big thing. Shortly after introducing its own text-to-video AI, Google introduced another AI-powered video tool -and it’s pretty darn awesome!. Google’s new program InfiniteNature-Zero lets you “fly into” a landscape scene, similar to what we often see...
RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $50 Off
The GoPro HERO11 just came out, and while the new action camera is priced well at $499.99 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Best Buy deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349.99. That’s the cheapest price for the GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable...
TechCrunch
Metalenz ships millions of its tiny cameras and powers up with $30M B round
The startup appeared in 2021 with a fresh take on cameras that abandons the approach we’ve used for decades, basically “a normal camera and lens but small.” Instead, it uses a complex but nearly 2D surface to capture light passing through a single lens, allowing the whole unit to be a fraction of the size. It’s not meant for taking clear ordinary images but providing the kind of extra info needed by those cameras — depth, object and material recognition, and so on.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
The best iPhone printer in 2022: take photos and print them out on the move
You don't have to wait till you're home to print out your pictures; you can use the best iPhone printer instead!
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's flagship smartphone for the year. It takes on some of the best Android phones of 2022, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and, for the title of the best smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro series. At first glance, the Pixel 7 Pro might not look like a significant upgrade over 2021's Pixel 6 Pro. But there are plenty of refinements and fixes for problems that plagued its predecessor. So, is the Pixel 7 Pro worth upgrading from the Pixel 6 Pro? Or should you continue using last year's flagship Pixel phone for another year and save money? Read our comparison to find out.
Digital Trends
Does the Pixel 7 Pro have a curved screen?
The major selling point of any new phone is its design — specifically, its screen design. Compared to the standard Google Pixel 7 model, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 3120 x 1400 pixels, and tough protection on the front as well as the back of the phone thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
yankodesign.com
The Microsoft Audio Dock gives you a versatile smart speakerphone that manages audio for Teams calls
“Add connections, reduce cord clutter, and upgrade your audio for meetings, music, and more.”. The Microsoft Audio Dock, announced alongside several Surface hardware releases, hopes to be the smartest most convenient speaker on your workplace tabletop. Styled to look somewhat like a cross between the Google Nest Audio and Apple’s HomePod, the Microsoft Audio Dock empowers and declutters, putting all your audio needs and requirements into one easy-to-use solution, so you’re never going “can you hear me now?” while on calls again.
The best Canon camera in 2022: Canon's DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras
Whether the best Canon camera for you is a mirrorless, DSLR or point-and-shoot, we've got options for every budget
DIY Photography
Make your own DIY tilting mirror board reflector for just $33
Here at DIYP we love DIY projects, hence the name! There are quite a few camera and filmmaking-related projects you can easily take on. They are fun and you can save a lot of cash in the process. Reflectors and mirror boards are certainly one thing that you can easily make yourself. I’ve honestly never understood why they are often so expensive, especially when a silver cake board or inside of a coffee bag will often do just as good of a job.
notebookcheck.net
Bizarre Xperia 1 V rumor claims irregular camera setup for Sony's 2023 flagship as lower price point is also predicted
Every now and again a tidbit of information about a Sony Xperia 1 V emerges, and, of course, it pays to take a pinch of salt with every one of these rumor snippets. Two of the latest claims about the Xperia 1 V have focused on the camera setup and potential starting price for the premium device. There have been rumors reported about the Xperia 1 V cameras in the past, and it appears this new claim follows on from recent news suggesting the phone will have enhanced primary sensors.
Eufy's wildly cool 'dual camera' video doorbell and other cams are hugely discounted (for a limited time)
Adding a video doorbell and some outdoor cameras to your home powered by Eufy is one of the best ways to get into home security. These deals are some of the best through Amazon Prime.
notebookcheck.net
Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone is touted to bring pro-grade voice recording to the home-based audio creator
Sony Electronics claims to have packed some of its most benchmark voice-recording tech and design into the new C-80 condenser microphone. The new audio accessory has a uni-directional field of pick-up rather than one of a cardioid or bi-directional nature; however, this might make it ideal for pursuits such as home or home-studio voice recording, podcasting or vlogging.
knowtechie.com
Improve your video calls with this 4K webcam, now just $80
If you’re someone who regularly frequents video meetings, it probably wouldn’t hurt to upgrade your webcam. And if you’re looking to jump to one, EMEET’s newly launched S600 4K webcam is a good start. For a limited time, KnowTechie readers can get it for just $79.99....
knowtechie.com
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 lets you pick from two different processors
Microsoft continues to improve and evolve its Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet. This year, the company is giving users a choice between two different processors for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Your choices include Intel’s latest 12th-gen processor, a huge improvement over the surface 8’s processor options. Or you could go...
DIY Photography
How to collaborate with brands to create your own filmmaking and photography project ideas
As a creative, more specifically as a Photographer/Film Maker, we tend to get gigs all over the city. From big Production to small, low-budget clients, our commute can be taxing, especially with increased gas prices. Electric cars are surfacing, from trucks and sedans to SUVs; you’ll pretty much see electric vehicles at every corner. This is why I purchased a Tesla Model Y; it’s efficient and roomy for all the gears and equipment I own.
TCL's Nxtwear S Smart Glasses Land On Kickstarter
TCL has yet another pair of smart glasses for consumers. The product is designed to offer a totally private viewing experience, and it works with most devices.
ZDNet
This $50 camera proves you're probably overspending for your smart home
Switchbot gained most of its popularity from the release of its Smart Switch Button Pusher: An admittedly endearing device that presses buttons for you, automatically or controlled via an app, helping make outdated devices a bit smarter. Since then, the company has widened its retrofitting endeavor to include more gadgets...
