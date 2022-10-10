Read full article on original website
Pierce Brosnan Blew off Batman Audition With a ‘Stupid’ Joke; Black Adam Star Admits He’s Rarely Offered Superhero Roles
Pierce Brosnan tried his luck to play the Caped Crusader. He admitted that he didn't get the job because he blew off his Batman audition with a joke to director Tim Burton. Pierce Brosnan Shares How He Fails His Batman Audition To Tim Burton. Brosnan is joining the DC Universe...
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Uncanny Counter Season 2 Welcomes Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Ki Young to Cast Members List
The Uncanny Counter 2 is bringing Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki Young on board. Out of all the supporting roles he played, Kang Ki Young’s participation in the ENA series Extraordinary Attorney Woo stirred the most buzz so far. He played the role of attorney Jung Myeong Seok in the series, Woo Young Woo’s colleague in Hanbada Law Firm.
Where to Watch and Stream The Lies She Loved Free Online
Cast: Masami Nagasawa Issey Takahashi Kotaro Yoshida Daigo Rina Kawaei. Yukari Kawahara works at a drink manufacturer. She works hard and achieves recognition for her work. Yukari Kawahara is dating research doctor Kippei Koide. They have lived together for 5 years. One day, Kippei Koide collapses from a brain hemorrhage. Yukari Kawahara soon learns that everything she knew about her boyfriend was a lie. She hires private detective Takumi Kaibara to investigate Kippei Koide.
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites
Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
Who is Leap-Frog in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Read at your own risk!. Jennifer Walters gets to handle a new case and while it is a headache to deal with Eugene Patilio, she can't do anything about it, literally. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 8, Ribbit and Rip It, introduces Leap-Frog, check out who he is and his comic book origins!
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Kang Conquers MCU As The 'New Thanos'
With Thanos gone after Avengers: Endgame, there’s only one other option fit for the new big ‘super villain’ role and that is Kang the Conqueror. After Jonathan Majors’ debut as Kang the Conqueror in Loki season 1, fans have been expecting him to play a bigger role in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and rightfully so.
Black Panther 2 New Footage Shows T'Challa's Funeral
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showrunners may have already moved forward with Latitia Wright’s Shuri being teased to be possibly the new Black Panther in the sequel, but new footage of T’Challa’s funeral was shown in the latest promo video. Watch Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official trailer below:
