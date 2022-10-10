Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com
Shake off the demons with Clay Rose: Gasoline Lollipops drop haunting ‘Nightmares’ Friday
The pandemic took a major toll on the music industry, prompting some creatives to switch gears and leave the grind and hustle of playing in a band behind. With the price of gas skyrocketing, little appeal can be found in schlepping gear across state lines and pouring your soul out on stage only to leave with less money in your pocket than when you left home.
broomfieldenterprise.com
BVSD school board hears teacher of color hiring report
The Boulder Valley school board at its Tuesday meeting heard a report on the district’s progress in hiring more teachers and administrators of color to better reflect its student population. For the current school year, the district hired 273 teachers, including 37 of color, or 13%. In 2021-22, 19%...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council discusses changes to increase affordable housing
The Broomfield City Council is looking to replace requirements related to the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance (IHO) in hopes of increasing affordable housing access and units. Council heard a presentation at Tuesday night’s meeting from Director of Development Finance and Economist Jeff Romine in which he proposed changes to the IHO, including updating the unit requirements to meet need and market conditions, increasing the cash-in-lieu to match affordability gap cost, and providing a timely, phased transition from the past fee requirements to updated levels.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Gymnastics: Niwot, Schlepp win home meet against Broomfield
NIWOT — Kylee Schlepp didn’t let her nerves get the better of her. When she took center stage on the floor, beam, bars and vault on Wednesday night at Niwot High School, the Niwot freshman just focused on what she did best. She set her mind to the new skills she’s been incorporating into her routines all season long. That was all she needed en route to winning the all-around at Niwot’s meet against Broomfield with a 34.850 score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boulder Bach Fest kicks off 42nd season with Grammy-nominated Jory Vinikour
In May, Boulder Bach Festival Week offered fans of Baroque, chamber and classical music consecutive days of performances by international and Colorado-based talent. The exhibit showcased the legacy of the festival and offered opportunities for patrons to learn more at lectures, master classes and artist meet-and-greets. “Festival week was memorable...
Comments / 0