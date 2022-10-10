NIWOT — Kylee Schlepp didn’t let her nerves get the better of her. When she took center stage on the floor, beam, bars and vault on Wednesday night at Niwot High School, the Niwot freshman just focused on what she did best. She set her mind to the new skills she’s been incorporating into her routines all season long. That was all she needed en route to winning the all-around at Niwot’s meet against Broomfield with a 34.850 score.

